John Constantine Detective. What if I told you that God and the devil made a wager, a kind of standing bet for the souls of all mankind?

Angela Dodson I'd tell you to stay on your meds.

John Constantine Humor me. No direct contact with humans. That would be the rule. Just influence. See who would win.

Angela Dodson Okay, I'm humoring you. Why?

John Constantine Who knows. Maybe just for the fun of it. No telling.

Angela Dodson Oh, so it's fun? It's fun when a man beats his wife to death? It's fun when a mother drowns her own baby? And you think the devil is responsible? People are evil, Mr. Constantine. People.

John Constantine You're right. We're born capable of terrible things, but then sometimes something else comes along and gives us just the right nudge.

Angela Dodson Well, this has been real educational, but... I don't believe in the devil.