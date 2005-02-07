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Poster of Constantine
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Constantine
7.9

Constantine

, 2005
Constantine
USA, Germany / Thriller, Action, Fairy Tale, Drama / 18+
Poster of Constantine
7.9

Synopsis

Supernatural detective John Constantine helps a policewoman prove her sister's death was not a suicide, but something more.

Cast

Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves
John Constantine
Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz
Isabel Dodson
Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf
Chas
Djimon Hounsou
Djimon Hounsou
Midnite
Pruitt Taylor Vince
Pruitt Taylor Vince
Father Hennessy
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton
Gabriel
Jesse Ramirez
Scavenger
Peter Stormare
Peter Stormare
Satan
Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan
José Zúñiga
José Zúñiga
Larry Cedar
Larry Cedar
Gavin Rossdale
Balthazar
Director Francis Lawrence
Writer Frank A. Cappello, Jamie Delano, Garth Ennis, Kevin Brodbin
Composer Klaus Badelt, Brian Tyler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 9 October 2020
World premiere 7 February 2005
Release date
24 March 2005 Russia КароПрокат 16+
17 March 2005 Argentina
24 February 2005 Australia
17 February 2005 Austria
24 March 2005 Belarus
23 February 2005 Belgium
11 March 2005 Brazil
1 April 2005 Bulgaria
18 February 2005 Canada
3 March 2005 Chile
31 March 2005 Croatia
7 April 2005 Czechia
24 February 2005 Denmark
8 April 2005 Estonia
4 March 2005 Finland
16 February 2005 France
16 May 2005 Georgia
17 February 2005 Germany
18 March 2005 Great Britain
4 March 2005 Greece
8 February 2005 Hong Kong
7 April 2005 Hungary
25 February 2005 Iceland
25 February 2005 India
18 March 2005 Ireland
24 February 2005 Israel
25 February 2005 Italy
16 April 2005 Japan
31 March 2005 Kazakhstan
25 October 2024 Latvia N16
4 April 2005 Lithuania
10 March 2005 Mexico
24 February 2005 Netherlands
25 February 2005 Norway
11 March 2005 Panama
10 March 2005 Peru
16 February 2005 Philippines
11 March 2005 Poland
24 February 2005 Portugal
8 February 2005 Singapore
7 April 2005 Slovakia
4 March 2005 South Africa
8 February 2005 South Korea
18 February 2005 Spain
4 March 2005 Sweden
17 February 2005 Switzerland
9 February 2005 Taiwan
23 February 2005 Thailand
11 March 2005 Turkey
9 March 2005 UAE
18 February 2005 USA
31 March 2005 Ukraine
4 March 2005 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $100,000,000
Worldwide Gross $230,912,116
Production Warner Bros., Village Roadshow Pictures, DC Comics
Also known as
Constantine, Константин, Konstantin, Константин: Повелитель тьмы, Constantin, Constantine - A démonvadász, Hellblazer, John Constantine: Hellblazer, Konštantín, Konstantinas, Konstantīns, Người Đi Dưới Địa Ngục, Константин: Володар темряви, कोंस्टेनटाइन, 콘스탄틴, コンスタンティン, 地狱神探, 康斯坦丁, 康斯坦汀：驅魔神探, 魔間行者, Konstantyn, Konstantínos, Konstantin: Povelitel' t'my

Film rating

7.9
Rate 155 votes
7 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  417 In the Thriller genre  79 In the Action genre  117 In the Fairy Tale genre  24 In the Drama genre  187 In films of USA  284 In films of Germany  20 In films of 2005  5
Updated 14 May 2025
Listen to the
soundtrack Constantine

Quotes

John Constantine Detective. What if I told you that God and the devil made a wager, a kind of standing bet for the souls of all mankind?
Angela Dodson I'd tell you to stay on your meds.
John Constantine Humor me. No direct contact with humans. That would be the rule. Just influence. See who would win.
Angela Dodson Okay, I'm humoring you. Why?
John Constantine Who knows. Maybe just for the fun of it. No telling.
Angela Dodson Oh, so it's fun? It's fun when a man beats his wife to death? It's fun when a mother drowns her own baby? And you think the devil is responsible? People are evil, Mr. Constantine. People.
John Constantine You're right. We're born capable of terrible things, but then sometimes something else comes along and gives us just the right nudge.
Angela Dodson Well, this has been real educational, but... I don't believe in the devil.
John Constantine You should. He believes in you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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