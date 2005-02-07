John Constantine
Detective. What if I told you that God and the devil made a wager, a kind of standing bet for the souls of all mankind?
Angela Dodson
I'd tell you to stay on your meds.
John Constantine
Humor me. No direct contact with humans. That would be the rule. Just influence. See who would win.
Angela Dodson
Okay, I'm humoring you. Why?
John Constantine
Who knows. Maybe just for the fun of it. No telling.
Angela Dodson
Oh, so it's fun? It's fun when a man beats his wife to death? It's fun when a mother drowns her own baby? And you think the devil is responsible? People are evil, Mr. Constantine. People.
John Constantine
You're right. We're born capable of terrible things, but then sometimes something else comes along and gives us just the right nudge.
Angela Dodson
Well, this has been real educational, but... I don't believe in the devil.
John Constantine
You should. He believes in you.