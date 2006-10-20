Easter Island Head HEY!

[pauses]

Easter Island Head Dum-dum.

Larry Yes?

Easter Island Head You give me gum-gum!

Larry I give you gum-gum?

Easter Island Head You new Dum-dum. You give me gum-gum.

Larry Gee, okay, you know what? I have no gum-gum. Sorry. And my name isn't Dum-dum. My name's Larry.

Easter Island Head No, your name Dum-dum.

[some people are running away]

Easter Island Head Oh, you in trouble, Dum-dum. You better run-run. From Attila the Hun-hun.

[Attila yells and chases Larry]