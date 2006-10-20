Easter Island Head
HEY!
[pauses]
Easter Island Head
Dum-dum.
Larry
Yes?
Easter Island Head
You give me gum-gum!
Larry
I give you gum-gum?
Easter Island Head
You new Dum-dum. You give me gum-gum.
Larry
Gee, okay, you know what? I have no gum-gum. Sorry. And my name isn't Dum-dum. My name's Larry.
Easter Island Head
No, your name Dum-dum.
[some people are running away]
Easter Island Head
Oh, you in trouble, Dum-dum. You better run-run. From Attila the Hun-hun.
[Attila yells and chases Larry]
Easter Island Head
See you later, Dum-dum!