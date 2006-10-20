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Poster of Night at the Museum
6.9
Night at the Museum - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Night at the Museum
6.9

Night at the Museum

, 2006
Night At The Museum
USA / Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Night at the Museum
6.9
Night at the Museum - Trailer
Night at the Museum  Trailer

Cast

Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller
Larry Daley
Bill Cobbs
Reginald
Matthew Harrison
Owen Wilson
Owen Wilson
Carla Gugino
Carla Gugino
Rebecca
Dick Van Dyke
Dick Van Dyke
Cecil
Crystal the Monkey
Crystal the Monkey
Patrick Gallagher
Patrick Gallagher
Attila the Hun
Ricky Gervais
Ricky Gervais
Dr. McPhee
Mickey Rooney
Gus
Jake Cherry
Nick Daley
Robin Williams
Robin Williams
Teddy Roosevelt
Director Shawn Levy
Writer Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, Milan Trenc
Composer Alan Silvestri
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 18 January 2007
World premiere 20 October 2006
Release date
28 December 2006 Russia 12+
26 December 2006 Australia
28 December 2006 Belarus
20 October 2006 Brazil
5 January 2007 Bulgaria
21 December 2006 Canada
18 January 2007 Czechia
9 February 2007 Denmark
5 January 2007 Estonia
7 February 2007 France
26 December 2006 Germany
26 December 2006 Great Britain
28 December 2006 Greece
15 February 2007 Hong Kong
26 December 2006 Ireland PG
2 February 2007 Italy
28 December 2006 Kazakhstan
12 January 2007 Lithuania
15 February 2007 Netherlands
4 January 2007 Portugal
18 January 2007 Slovakia 12
20 December 2006 South Korea
25 January 2007 Spain
2 February 2007 Sweden
22 December 2006 Taiwan
28 December 2006 Thailand
29 December 2006 Turkey
21 December 2006 USA
28 December 2006 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $110,000,000
Worldwide Gross $574,482,479
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Ingenious Film Partners, 1492 Pictures
Also known as
Night at the Museum, Una noche en el museo, Natt på museet, Night at the Museum - yö museossa, Ночь в музее, À Noite, no Museu, Alexander Got Trapped Inside the Museum, Đêm Ở Viện Bảo Tàng, Éjszaka a múzeumban, La Nuit au musée, Laila moutraf be'museon, Mia nyhta sto mouseio, Müzede Bir Gece, Muzeydagi tun, Muzeydə gecə, Nachts im Museum, Naktis muziejuje, Nakts muzejā, Nat på museet, Night at the Museum: The IMAX Experience, Night Museum, Noć u muzeju, Noč v muzeju, Noc v muzeu, Noc v múzeu, Noc w muzeum, Noche en el museo, O noapte la muzeu, Öö muuseumis, Uma Noite no Museu, Una notte al museo, Une nuit au musée, Μια νύχτα στο μουσείο, Мұражайдағы түн, Ніч у музеї, Ноћ у музеју, Нощ в музея, نايت أت ذا ميوزيوم, म्युज़ीयम् के अंदर फंस गया सिकंदर, ナイト ミュージアム, 博物館驚魂夜, 博物馆奇妙夜, 翻生侏羅館, Nat paa Museet, 博物馆惊魂夜, Muzeydə Bir Gecə, म्युज़ीयम के अंदर फंस गया सिकंदर, 박물관이 살아있다

Film rating

6.9
Rate 47 votes
6.5 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2022 In the Family genre  195 In the Comedy genre  493 In the Fairy Tale genre  64 In films of USA  1228 In films of 2006  42
Updated 16 December 2024

Film Trailers

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Night at the Museum - Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Night at the Museum

Quotes

Easter Island Head HEY!
[pauses]
Easter Island Head Dum-dum.
Larry Yes?
Easter Island Head You give me gum-gum!
Larry I give you gum-gum?
Easter Island Head You new Dum-dum. You give me gum-gum.
Larry Gee, okay, you know what? I have no gum-gum. Sorry. And my name isn't Dum-dum. My name's Larry.
Easter Island Head No, your name Dum-dum.
[some people are running away]
Easter Island Head Oh, you in trouble, Dum-dum. You better run-run. From Attila the Hun-hun.
[Attila yells and chases Larry]
Easter Island Head See you later, Dum-dum!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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