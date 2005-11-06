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Professor McGonagallThe house of Godric Gryffindor has commanded the respect of the wizarding world for nearly ten centuries. I will not have you, in the course of a single evening, besmirching that name by behaving like a babbling, bumbling band of baboons!
Fred[whispering to George]Try saying that five times fast.
George[whispering]Babbling, bumbling band of baboons.
Fred[whispering]Babbling, bumbling band of baboons.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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