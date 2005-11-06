Professor McGonagall The house of Godric Gryffindor has commanded the respect of the wizarding world for nearly ten centuries. I will not have you, in the course of a single evening, besmirching that name by behaving like a babbling, bumbling band of baboons!

Fred [whispering to George] Try saying that five times fast.

George [whispering] Babbling, bumbling band of baboons.