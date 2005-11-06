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Poster of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
8.1
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire - russian teaser
Kinoafisha Films Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
8.1

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

, 2005
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
USA, Great Britain / Family, Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy, Fairy Tale / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
8.1
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire - russian teaser
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire  russian teaser

Cast

Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Rupert Grint
Rupert Grint
Alan Rickman
Alan Rickman
Robbie Coltrane
Robbie Coltrane
Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes
Director Mike Newell
Writer Steve Kloves, J.K. Rowling
Composer Patrick Doyle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 37 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 13 January 2026
World premiere 6 November 2005
Release date
22 December 2005 Russia КароПрокат 12+
24 November 2005 Argentina
1 December 2005 Australia
16 November 2005 Austria
22 December 2005 Belarus
23 November 2005 Belgium
24 November 2005 Bolivia
25 November 2005 Brazil
2 December 2005 Bulgaria
18 November 2005 Canada
24 November 2005 Chile
18 November 2005 China
25 November 2005 Colombia
1 December 2005 Croatia
23 December 2005 Cyprus
1 December 2005 Czechia
18 November 2005 Denmark
23 November 2005 Egypt
25 November 2005 Estonia
18 November 2005 Finland
30 November 2005 France
16 November 2005 Germany
18 November 2005 Great Britain
24 November 2005 Greece
22 December 2005 Hong Kong
1 December 2005 Hungary
25 November 2005 Iceland
18 November 2005 India
18 November 2005 Indonesia
18 November 2005 Ireland
8 December 2005 Israel
25 November 2005 Italy
26 November 2005 Japan
22 December 2005 Kazakhstan
28 December 2005 Kuwait
11 March 2023 Latvia N12
22 December 2005 Lebanon
2 December 2005 Lithuania
17 November 2005 Malaysia
18 November 2005 Mexico
23 November 2005 Netherlands
24 November 2005 New Zealand
2 December 2005 North Macedonia
18 November 2005 Norway
25 November 2005 Panama
24 November 2005 Peru
16 November 2005 Philippines
25 November 2005 Poland
24 November 2005 Portugal
17 November 2005 Puerto Rico
23 December 2005 Romania
22 December 2005 Serbia
17 November 2005 Singapore
8 December 2005 Slovakia
24 November 2005 Slovenia
2 December 2005 South Africa
1 December 2005 South Korea
25 November 2005 Spain
18 November 2005 Sweden
30 November 2005 Switzerland
18 November 2005 Taiwan
17 November 2005 Thailand
18 November 2005 Turkey
16 November 2005 UAE
18 November 2005 USA
22 December 2005 Ukraine
24 November 2005 Uruguay
2 December 2005 Venezuela
25 August 2006 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $150,000,000
Worldwide Gross $900,435,886
Production Warner Bros., Heyday Films, Patalex Productions
Also known as
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter y el cáliz de fuego, Harry Potter e o Cálice de Fogo, Harry Potter en de vuurbeker, Harry Potter und der Feuerkelch, Гарри Поттер и кубок огня, 哈利波特：火盃的考驗, Garri Potter va Alanga kubogi, Harî Pottâ to honoo no goburetto, Harijs Poters un Uguns biķeris, Haris Poteris ir ugnies taurė, Harri Potter və alov qədəhi, Harry Potter a Ohnivá čaša, Harry Potter a Ohnivý pohár, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The IMAX Experience, Harry Potter aur Aag Ka Pyaala, Harry Potter dhe Kupa e Zjarrit, Harry Potter e il calice di fuoco, Harry Potter és a tűz serlege, Harry Potter et la coupe de feu, Harry Potter i Czara Ognia, Harry Potter i el calze de foc, Harry Potter i Plameni pehar, Harry Potter in ognjeni kelih, Harry Potter ja liekehtivä pikari, Harry Potter ja tulepeeker, Harry Potter och den flammande bägaren, Harry Potter og eldbikarinn, Harry Potter og flammernes pokal, Harry Potter og ildbegeret, Harry Potter Oo'gviah Ha'Esh, Harry Potter și Pocalul de Foc, Harry Potter và Chiếc Cốc Lửa, Harry Potter va Jaam e Attash, Harry Potter ve Ateş Kadehi, Harry Potter y el caliz de fuego, O Harry Potter kai to kypelo tis fotias, Ο Χάρι Πότερ και το κύπελλο της φωτιάς, Гаррі Поттер і келих вогню, Хари Потер и Ватрени пехар, Хари Потер и Пламениот пехар, Хари Потър и огненият бокал, Хәрри Поттер мен от сауыт, हैरी पौटर और आग का प्याला, ハリー・ポッターと炎のゴブレット, 哈4, 哈利·波特与火焰杯

Film rating

8.1
Rate 130 votes
7.7 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  214 In the Family genre  24 In the Adventure genre  56 In the Thriller genre  38 In the Fantasy genre  13 In the Fairy Tale genre  10 In films of USA  146 In films of Great Britain  18 In films of 2005  2

Film Trailers

All trailers
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire - russian teaser
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Russian teaser
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire - trailer
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Quotes

Professor McGonagall The house of Godric Gryffindor has commanded the respect of the wizarding world for nearly ten centuries. I will not have you, in the course of a single evening, besmirching that name by behaving like a babbling, bumbling band of baboons!
Fred [whispering to George] Try saying that five times fast.
George [whispering] Babbling, bumbling band of baboons.
Fred [whispering] Babbling, bumbling band of baboons.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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