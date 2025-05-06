7.7Ma-ma
Ma-ma, 1976
USSR, France, Romania / Family, Fairy Tale, Musical / 18+
Cast
Valentin Manokhin
The Lynx
George Mihaita
Petrika The Donkey
Florian Pittis
The Parrot
Director Elisabeta Bostan
Writer Yuriy Entin, Vasilica Istrate
Composer Gérard Bourgeois, Temistocle Popa
Film details
Country USSR / France / Romania
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 15 September 1976
Release date
|22 May 1980
|Hungary
|15 September 1976
|Romania
|20 December 1976
|USA
|17 October 1977
|USSR
Production Mosfilm, Ralux Film, Romania Film
Also known as
Ma-ma, Rock'n Roll Wolf, Мама, Balleta Bolshoi: O horos den teleionei pote, El lobo y los chivitos, Il lupo del rock'n roll, La fiesta fascinante, Le Rock du Méchant Loup, Mama, Med Grimm og Gru, Mummy, Rock'n'Roll Wolf, Vom Wolf und den pfiffigen Geisslein, ママ
Updated 6 May 2025
Quotes
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