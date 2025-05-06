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Poster of Ma-ma
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Ma-ma
7.7

Ma-ma

, 1976
Ma-ma
USSR, France, Romania / Family, Fairy Tale, Musical / 18+
Poster of Ma-ma
7.7

Cast

Lyudmila Gurchenko
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Rada the Goat
Mikhail Boyarskiy
Mikhail Boyarskiy
Titi Suru the Wolf
Oleg Popov
Oleg Popov
The Bear
Savely Kramarov
Savely Kramarov
Little Wolf
Natalya Krachkovskaya
Natalya Krachkovskaya
The She-Bear
Valentina Tolkunova
Valentina Tolkunova
Valentin Manokhin
The Lynx
George Mihaita
Petrika The Donkey
Florian Pittis
The Parrot
Vera Ivleva
Vera Ivleva
Sheep
Evgeniy Gerchakov
Evgeniy Gerchakov
The Sheep
Director Elisabeta Bostan
Writer Yuriy Entin, Vasilica Istrate
Composer Gérard Bourgeois, Temistocle Popa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR / France / Romania
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 15 September 1976
Release date
22 May 1980 Hungary
15 September 1976 Romania
20 December 1976 USA
17 October 1977 USSR
Production Mosfilm, Ralux Film, Romania Film
Also known as
Ma-ma, Rock'n Roll Wolf, Мама, Balleta Bolshoi: O horos den teleionei pote, El lobo y los chivitos, Il lupo del rock'n roll, La fiesta fascinante, Le Rock du Méchant Loup, Mama, Med Grimm og Gru, Mummy, Rock'n'Roll Wolf, Vom Wolf und den pfiffigen Geisslein, ママ

Film rating

7.7
Rate 32 votes
7.8 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  680 In the Family genre  76 In the Fairy Tale genre  33 In the Musical genre  27 In films of USSR  63 In films of France  34 In films of Romania  1 In films of 1976  4
Updated 6 May 2025

Quotes

Titi Suru the Wolf Your brats are unbearable, and I will not tolerate this any longer!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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