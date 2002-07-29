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Poster of Signs
7.1
Signs - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Signs
7.1

Signs

, 2002
Signs
USA / Fairy Tale, Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Signs
7.1
Signs - Trailer
Signs  Trailer

Cast

Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson
Graham Hess
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix
Merrill Hess
Rory Culkin
Rory Culkin
Morgan Hess
Abigail Breslin
Abigail Breslin
Bo Hess
Patricia Kalember
Patricia Kalember
Colleen Hess
José L. Rodríguez
Cherry Jones
Cherry Jones
Officer Paski
M. Night Shyamalan
M. Night Shyamalan
Ray Reddy
Ted Sutton
SFC Cunningham
Merritt Wever
Merritt Wever
Tracey Abernathy
Lanny Flaherty
Mr. Nathan
Director M. Night Shyamalan
Writer M. Night Shyamalan
Composer James Newton Howard
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 23 February 2021
World premiere 29 July 2002
Release date
17 October 2002 Russia 12+
15 August 2002 Argentina
15 August 2002 Australia
12 September 2002 Austria
16 October 2002 Belgium
15 August 2002 Brazil
8 November 2002 Bulgaria
2 August 2002 Canada
16 August 2002 Colombia
5 September 2002 Czechia
30 August 2002 Denmark
18 December 2002 Egypt
11 October 2002 Estonia
6 September 2002 Finland
16 October 2002 France
12 September 2002 Germany
13 September 2002 Great Britain
1 November 2002 Greece
8 August 2002 Hong Kong
24 October 2002 Hungary
30 August 2002 Iceland
13 September 2002 Ireland
29 August 2002 Israel
17 October 2002 Italy
21 September 2002 Japan
17 October 2002 Kazakhstan
3 December 2002 Kuwait
25 September 2002 Lithuania
13 September 2002 Mexico
5 September 2002 Netherlands
15 August 2002 New Zealand
20 September 2002 Norway
19 September 2002 Panama
26 September 2002 Peru
11 September 2002 Philippines
8 November 2002 Poland
25 October 2002 Portugal
1 November 2002 South Africa
8 August 2002 South Korea
20 September 2002 Spain
30 August 2002 Sweden
11 September 2002 Switzerland
2 August 2002 Taiwan
18 October 2002 Turkey
2 August 2002 USA
18 October 2002 Ukraine
21 August 2002 Venezuela
MPAA PG-13
Budget $72,000,000
Worldwide Gross $408,247,917
Production Touchstone Pictures, Blinding Edge Pictures, The Kennedy/Marshall Company
Also known as
Signs, Señales, Signes, Signs - Zeichen, Знаки, Belgilar, İşaretler, Jelek, M. Night Shyamalan's signs, Märgid, Misteriozni znakovi, Những Dấu Hiệu, Oionos, Semne, Sign, Signs - Sinais, Sinais, Ženklai, Znaki, Znamení, Znamenia, Znamenja, Οιωνός, Знаци, Следите, संकेत, サイン, 天兆, 靈異象限, 驚兆, Sledite, Oionós, Znaky, Znaci

Film rating

7.1
Rate 16 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review

Film Trailers

All trailers
Signs - Trailer
Signs Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Graham Hess People break down into two groups. When they experience something lucky, group number one sees it as more than luck, more than coincidence. They see it as a sign, evidence, that there is someone up there, watching out for them. Group number two sees it as just pure luck. Just a happy turn of chance. I'm sure the people in group number two are looking at those fourteen lights in a very suspicious way. For them, the situation is a fifty-fifty. Could be bad, could be good. But deep down, they feel that whatever happens, they're on their own. And that fills them with fear. Yeah, there are those people. But there's a whole lot of people in group number one. When they see those fourteen lights, they're looking at a miracle. And deep down, they feel that whatever's going to happen, there will be someone there to help them. And that fills them with hope. See what you have to ask yourself is what kind of person are you? Are you the kind that sees signs, that sees miracles? Or do you believe that people just get lucky? Or, look at the question this way: Is it possible that there are no coincidences?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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