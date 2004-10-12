Similar films for The Nutcracker and the Mouseking
Schelkunchik Musical
2012,
0.0
Epic Tails Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2022, France
6.0
How to Save the Immortal Animation, Comedy
2022, Russia
6.0
Mavka. The Forest Song Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
2022, Ukraine
7.0
The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
2018, Ukraine
6.0
Clara Animation, Adventure, Family
2018, Ukraine
5.0
The Nutcracker Animation, Family, Adventure
1993, USA
5.0
Zhil-byl pyos Short, Comedy, Animation, Family
1982, USSR
8.0
Puteshestvie Animation
1989, USSR
0.0
Cinderella 3D Animation
2013, France
5.0
Masha e o Urso: O Filme Animation, Children's
2016, Russia
5.0
Ku! Kin-dza-dza Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2013, Russia
6.0