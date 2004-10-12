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Poster of The Nutcracker and the Mouseking
6.0
Kinoafisha Films The Nutcracker and the Mouseking
6.0

The Nutcracker and the Mouseking

, 2004
The Nutcracker and the Mouseking
Russia / Family, Fairy Tale, Animation / 18+
Poster of The Nutcracker and the Mouseking
6.0

Cast

Yevgeny Mironov
Yevgeny Mironov
Yuriy Galtsev
Yuriy Galtsev
Georgy Taratorkin
Georgy Taratorkin
Mariya Aronova
Mariya Aronova
Wolfgang Völz
Mausekönig (Mouseking)
Rufus Beck
Squeak
Hannes Jaenicke
Bubble
Florence Joy
Klara
Volker Brandt
Drosselmeier
Leslie Nielsen
Leslie Nielsen
Mouseking
Leslie Nielsen
Leslie Nielsen
Mouseking
Robert Hays
Squeak
Director Tatyana Ilyina, Natalya Malgina, Aleksey Shelmanov
Writer Andy Hurst, E.T.A. Hoffmann, Tatyana Ilyina, Victor Perelman, Andrej Knishev
Composer Aleksandr Vartanov, Péter Wolf
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 12 October 2004
Release date
28 October 2004 Russia 6+
2 December 2004 Germany
28 October 2004 Kazakhstan
7 October 2005 Poland
12 October 2004 USA
28 October 2004 Ukraine
MPAA G
Worldwide Gross $422,860
Production Media Cooperation One, I.F.A. Infine, Telemagination
Also known as
The Nutcracker and the Mouseking, A diótörő és az Egérkirály, De Notenkraker en de Muizenkoning, Dziadek do orzechów, Karyothrafstis kai o magemenos prigipas, L'incredibile avventura del principe Schiaccianoci, Louskácek a Mysí král, Nussknacker und Mäusekönig, O Quebra-Nozes e o Rei dos Camundongos, O Quebra-Nozes e o Rei dos Ratos, Лускунчик і мишачий король, Щелкунчик и мышиный король, Nussknacker und Mauskönig, ЩЕЛКУНЧИК, Nußknacker und Mäusekönig, Nußknacker und Mauskönig

Cartoon rating

6.0
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5.5 IMDb
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