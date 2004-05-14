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A Day Without a Mexican
4.9
A Day Without a Mexican
, 2004
Day Without a Mexican, A
USA, Mexico, Spain / Drama, Fairy Tale, Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
4.9
Cast
Caroline Aaron
Aunt Gigi
Tony Abatemarco
Talk Show Host
Melinda Allen
Ellen Abercombie
Frankie J. Allison
Oficer Carr
Fernando Arau
Undocumented 1
Yareli Arizmendi
Todd Babcock
Nick
Maria Beck
Officer Sanchez
Yeniffer Behrens
Suzy
Arell Blanton
Chris
Cassidy Paige Bringas
Brian Brophy
Director
Sergio Arau
Writer
Yareli Arizmendi
,
Sergio Arau
,
Sergio Guerrero
Composer
Juan Colomer
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Mexico / Spain
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2004
World premiere
14 May 2004
Release date
30 March 2006
Russia
Кино без границ
30 March 2006
Belarus
30 March 2006
Kazakhstan
6 August 2004
Mexico
14 May 2004
USA
R
30 March 2006
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Budget
$1,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$10,057,021
Production
Eye On The Ball Films, Instituto Mexicano de Cinematografía (IMCINE), Jose and Friends Inc.
Also known as
A Day Without a Mexican, Un día sin mexicanos, Dzień bez Meksykanów, Hova tűntek a mexikóiak?, Um Dia sem Mexicanos, Un giorno senza messicani, День без мексиканца, A day with out mexicans
More
Film rating
4.9
Rate
10
votes
4.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 4 July 2025
Stills
Quotes
Lila Rodriguez
In the face of so many emergency calls reporting missing persons in the state of California, every explanation needs to be considered, from
[an unmanned tractor comes into frame in the background, heading towards Lila]
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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