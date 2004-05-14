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Poster of A Day Without a Mexican
4.9
Kinoafisha Films A Day Without a Mexican
4.9

A Day Without a Mexican

, 2004
Day Without a Mexican, A
USA, Mexico, Spain / Drama, Fairy Tale, Comedy / 18+
Poster of A Day Without a Mexican
4.9

Cast

Caroline Aaron
Caroline Aaron
Aunt Gigi
Tony Abatemarco
Talk Show Host
Melinda Allen
Ellen Abercombie
Frankie J. Allison
Oficer Carr
Fernando Arau
Undocumented 1
Yareli Arizmendi
Todd Babcock
Nick
Maria Beck
Officer Sanchez
Yeniffer Behrens
Suzy
Arell Blanton
Chris
Cassidy Paige Bringas
Brian Brophy
Director Sergio Arau
Writer Yareli Arizmendi, Sergio Arau, Sergio Guerrero
Composer Juan Colomer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Mexico / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 14 May 2004
Release date
30 March 2006 Russia Кино без границ
30 March 2006 Belarus
30 March 2006 Kazakhstan
6 August 2004 Mexico
14 May 2004 USA R
30 March 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $1,500,000
Worldwide Gross $10,057,021
Production Eye On The Ball Films, Instituto Mexicano de Cinematografía (IMCINE), Jose and Friends Inc.
Also known as
A Day Without a Mexican, Un día sin mexicanos, Dzień bez Meksykanów, Hova tűntek a mexikóiak?, Um Dia sem Mexicanos, Un giorno senza messicani, День без мексиканца, A day with out mexicans

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 4 July 2025

Quotes

Lila Rodriguez In the face of so many emergency calls reporting missing persons in the state of California, every explanation needs to be considered, from
[an unmanned tractor comes into frame in the background, heading towards Lila]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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