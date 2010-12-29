Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa

Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa

Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa - fragment 2
Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa  fragment 2
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 29 December 2010
Release date
30 December 2010 Russia Наше кино 0+
30 December 2010 Belarus
29 December 2010 Kazakhstan
31 December 2010 USA
30 December 2010 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $20,157,447
Production CTB Film Company, Melnitsa Animation Studio
Also known as
Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa, Three Warriors and the Shamakhan Tzaritsa, How Not to Rescue a Princess, 3英雄とシャマハン女王, Kolm vägilast ja Šamahanski tsaarinna, Los tres campeones y la reina hechicera, Three Heroes and the Shamakhan Queen, Tri bogatira i šamakanska carica, Trīs spēkavīri un Šamahanas valdniece, Trys didvyriai ir Šamachando princesė, Trzej bohaterowie i szamachanska caryca, Три богатирі та Шамаханська цариця, Три богатыря и Шамаханская царица
Director
Sergei Glezin
Cast
Valeriy Solovev
Valeriy Solovev
Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Makovetsky
Oleg Kulikovich
Oleg Kulikovich
Dmitriy Vysotskiy
Dmitriy Vysotskiy
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey 7.7
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey (2004)
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych 7.6
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych (2006)
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 2 6.1
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 2 (2013)
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 7.0
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk (2011)
Ilya and the Robber 7.3
Ilya and the Robber (2007)
Tri bogatyrya: Khod konem 5.5
Tri bogatyrya: Khod konem (2014)
Tri bogatyrya na dalnikh beregakh 5.6
Tri bogatyrya na dalnikh beregakh (2012)
Tri bogatyrya i Morskoy tsar 5.8
Tri bogatyrya i Morskoy tsar (2016)
Tri bogatyrya i printsessa Egipta 6.1
Tri bogatyrya i printsessa Egipta (2017)
Tri bogatyrya i Naslednitsa prestola 6.7
Tri bogatyrya i Naslednitsa prestola (2018)
Solovey protiv Muromtsa 5.8
Solovey protiv Muromtsa (2025)
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 0.0
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom (2025)
Cartoon in Collections
Animated Films for Boys Animated Films for Boys
Animated Films for the Whole Family Animated Films for the Whole Family

Cartoon rating

7.3
Rate 225 votes
6.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1291 In the Fairy Tale genre  50 In the Animation genre  206 In films of Russia  88
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
Татьяна Беклова 8 July 2025, 14:26
Севе не понравилось 2 момента:
1. Шамаханскую царицу всё время что-то злит. Она никого не любит, кроме самой себя, и груба со всеми, даже с самим… Read more…
tattel 2 April 2015, 12:51
Смотрели сегодня . Зал ухохатывался! Дети были счастливы! А для взрослых: слабовато и надуманно. Сюжет вытянут . Богатыри-то и не спасли… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa - fragment 2
Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa Fragment 2
Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa - fragment 1
Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa Fragment 1
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more