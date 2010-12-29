ProductionCTB Film Company, Melnitsa Animation Studio
Also known as
Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa, Three Warriors and the Shamakhan Tzaritsa, How Not to Rescue a Princess, 3英雄とシャマハン女王, Kolm vägilast ja Šamahanski tsaarinna, Los tres campeones y la reina hechicera, Three Heroes and the Shamakhan Queen, Tri bogatira i šamakanska carica, Trīs spēkavīri un Šamahanas valdniece, Trys didvyriai ir Šamachando princesė, Trzej bohaterowie i szamachanska caryca, Три богатирі та Шамаханська цариця, Три богатыря и Шамаханская царица
1. Шамаханскую царицу всё время что-то злит. Она никого не любит, кроме самой себя, и груба со всеми, даже с самим… Read more…