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Poster of Hydyr - dede
Hydyr - dede - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Hydyr - dede

Hydyr - dede

, 2018
Russia / Fairy Tale / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Hydyr - dede
Hydyr - dede - Trailer
Hydyr - dede  Trailer
Director Dlyaver Dvadzhiev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2018

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Hydyr - dede - Trailer
Hydyr - dede Trailer
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