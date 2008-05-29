Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Gora samocvetov 3
Gora samocvetov 3
18+
Animation
Family
Fairy Tale
Gora samocvetov 3
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 6 minutes
Production year
2007
World premiere
29 May 2008
Release date
29 May 2008
Russia
29 May 2008
Belarus
29 May 2008
Kazakhstan
29 May 2008
Ukraine
Similar films for Gora samocvetov 3
6.1
Gora samocvetov 6
(2011)
Cartoon rating
5.3
Rate
10
votes
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Russian Films
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Gora samocvetov 3
Trailer
0
0
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
