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Poster of Herbie Fully Loaded
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Herbie Fully Loaded
6.0

Herbie Fully Loaded

, 2005
Herbie Fully Loaded
USA / Adventure, Romantic, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Family / 18+
Poster of Herbie Fully Loaded
6.0

Synopsis

Maggie Peyton, the new owner of Number 53 - the free-wheelin' Volkswagen bug with a mind of its own - puts the car through its paces on the road to becoming a NASCAR competitor.

Cast

Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan
Maggie Peyton
Justin Long
Justin Long
Kevin
Breckin Meyer
Breckin Meyer
Ray Peyton Jr.
Matt Dillon
Matt Dillon
Trip Murphy
Michael Keaton
Michael Keaton
Ray Peyton Sr.
Scoot McNairy
Scoot McNairy
Jeff Gordon
Cheryl Hines
Cheryl Hines
Sally
Jill Ritchie
Charisma
Jimmi Simpson
Jimmi Simpson
Crash
Thomas Lennon
Thomas Lennon
Larry Murphy
Jeremy Roberts
Crazy Dave
Director Angela Robinson
Writer Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Alfred Gough, Miles Millar
Composer The Blacksmoke Organisation, Mark Mothersbaugh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 19 June 2005
Release date
8 August 2005 Russia Каскад 12+
7 July 2005 Argentina
23 June 2005 Australia
4 August 2005 Austria
8 August 2005 Belarus
27 July 2005 Belgium
15 July 2005 Brazil
26 August 2005 Bulgaria
24 June 2005 Canada
25 August 2005 Czechia
19 August 2005 Denmark
21 September 2005 Egypt
26 August 2005 Estonia
19 August 2005 Finland
3 August 2005 France
4 August 2005 Germany
5 August 2005 Great Britain
8 September 2005 Greece
4 August 2005 Hong Kong
25 August 2005 Hungary
12 August 2005 Iceland
5 August 2005 Ireland
28 July 2005 Israel
26 August 2005 Italy
30 July 2005 Japan
8 August 2005 Kazakhstan
19 August 2005 Latvia
21 July 2005 Lebanon
22 July 2005 Mexico
6 July 2005 Netherlands
19 August 2005 Norway
29 July 2005 Panama
13 July 2005 Philippines
22 July 2005 Poland
4 August 2005 Portugal
1 September 2005 Singapore
12 August 2005 South Africa
19 August 2005 South Korea
29 July 2005 Spain
19 August 2005 Sweden
3 August 2005 Switzerland
28 July 2005 Thailand
28 October 2005 Turkey
22 June 2005 USA
8 August 2005 Ukraine
1 July 2005 Uruguay
MPAA G
Budget $50,000,000
Worldwide Gross $144,146,816
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Robert Simonds Productions
Also known as
Herbie: Fully Loaded, Herbie. A toda marcha, Herbie Fully Loaded, Garbi - superbryka, Herbie, Herbie - full tank, Herbie - Il super maggiolino, Herbie 5: Top Speed, Herbie for fuld udblæsning, Herbie fulltankad, Herbie Fully Loaded - Ein toller Käfer startet durch, Herbie Nổi Loạn, Herbie the Love Bug, Herbie: Meu Fusca Turbinado, Herbie: Prego a Fundo, Herbie: Punom brzinom, Herbie: S polnim gasom, Herbie: Tam Gaz, Herbie. A tope, Hērbijs: Pilnā aprīkojumā, Herbis. Lenktynių asas, Katsaridaki gia panta, Kicsi kocsi - Tele a tank, La Coccinelle revient, La Coccinelle tout équipée, Můj auťák Brouk, Riemukupla - Tankki täynnä, Κατσαριδάκι για πάντα, Гербі: божевільні перегони, Сумасшедшие гонки, Хърби: Зареден до дупка, Шалені гонки, ハービー/機械じかけのキューピッド, 金龜車賀比, Herbie VI: Herbie Fully Loaded, Herbie: a toda maquina, Herbie: A toda marcha, Herbie: A Tope, Herbie a Toda Marcha, La coccinelle 5 - la coccinelle revient, Гербі: Шалені перегони, 허비 - 첫 시동을 걸다, The Love Bug 6 - Herbie Fully Loaded, ハービー 機械じかけのキューピッド, Herbie - Fully Loaded

Film rating

6.0
Rate 11 votes
5 IMDb
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Updated 9 December 2020

Quotes

Jeff Gordon This car just winked at me.
Jimmie Johnson A racecar just winked at you?
Jeff Gordon I swear. The car just winked at me.
Jimmie Johnson Are you feeling OK? Is it the pressure?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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