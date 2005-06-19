ProductionWalt Disney Pictures, Robert Simonds Productions
Also known as
Herbie: Fully Loaded, Herbie. A toda marcha, Herbie Fully Loaded, Garbi - superbryka, Herbie, Herbie - full tank, Herbie - Il super maggiolino, Herbie 5: Top Speed, Herbie for fuld udblæsning, Herbie fulltankad, Herbie Fully Loaded - Ein toller Käfer startet durch, Herbie Nổi Loạn, Herbie the Love Bug, Herbie: Meu Fusca Turbinado, Herbie: Prego a Fundo, Herbie: Punom brzinom, Herbie: S polnim gasom, Herbie: Tam Gaz, Herbie. A tope, Hērbijs: Pilnā aprīkojumā, Herbis. Lenktynių asas, Katsaridaki gia panta, Kicsi kocsi - Tele a tank, La Coccinelle revient, La Coccinelle tout équipée, Můj auťák Brouk, Riemukupla - Tankki täynnä, Κατσαριδάκι για πάντα, Гербі: божевільні перегони, Сумасшедшие гонки, Хърби: Зареден до дупка, Шалені гонки, ハービー/機械じかけのキューピッド, 金龜車賀比, Herbie VI: Herbie Fully Loaded, Herbie: a toda maquina, Herbie: A toda marcha, Herbie: A Tope, Herbie a Toda Marcha, La coccinelle 5 - la coccinelle revient, Гербі: Шалені перегони, 허비 - 첫 시동을 걸다, The Love Bug 6 - Herbie Fully Loaded, ハービー 機械じかけのキューピッド, Herbie - Fully Loaded