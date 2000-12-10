Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Emperor's New Groove
7.5
Kinoafisha Films The Emperor's New Groove
7.5

The Emperor's New Groove

, 2000
The Emperor's New Groove
USA / Animation, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Emperor's New Groove
7.5

Synopsis

Emperor Kuzco is turned into a llama by his ex-administrator Yzma, and must now regain his throne with the help of Pacha, the gentle llama herder.

Cast

Eartha Kitt
Yzma
John Goodman
John Goodman
Pacha
David Spade
David Spade
Kuzco
Patrick Warburton
Patrick Warburton
Kronk
Wendie Malick
Wendie Malick
Chicha
Kellyann Kelso
Chaca
Eli Russell Linnetz
Tipo
Stephen J. Anderson
Stephen J. Anderson
Ipi
Bob Bergen
Bob Bergen
Fly stuck in web
Bob Bergen
Bob Bergen
Fly stuck in web
Rodger Bumpass
Rodger Bumpass
Townspeople
Director Mark Dindal
Writer Kris Williams, Stephen J. Anderson, Don Hall, David Reynolds, Mark Dindal
Composer John Debney, Dave Hartley, Sting
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 16 March 2001
World premiere 10 December 2000
Release date
1 November 2001 Russia 0+
5 April 2001 Australia
29 December 2000 Brazil
22 March 2001 Czechia U
4 December 2001 Denmark
5 December 2001 Finland
28 March 2001 France
15 March 2001 Germany
15 February 2001 Great Britain
8 April 2001 Greece
16 February 2001 Ireland
6 April 2001 Italy
1 November 2001 Kazakhstan
21 June 2001 Netherlands
9 February 2001 Norway
13 January 2001 South Korea ALL
22 June 2001 Spain
9 February 2001 Sweden
15 December 2000 USA
1 November 2001 Ukraine
MPAA G
Budget $100,000,000
Worldwide Gross $169,707,314
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Walt Disney Feature Animation
Also known as
The Emperor's New Groove, Las locuras del emperador, Kuzco, l'empereur mégalo, A Nova Onda do Imperador, Careva nova ćud, Cesarjeva nova podoba, Disney's Keizer Kuzco, Ein Königreich für ein Lama, El emperador y sus locuras, Eszeveszett birodalom, Et kongerike for en lama, Ha-Keysar Nafal Al Ha-Rosh, Hoàng Đế Lạc Đà, Împăratul Vrăjit, Imperatorning sarguzashtlari, Keisarin uudet kuviot, Keiserens nye stil - Et kongerike for en lama, Keizer kuzco, Kejsarens nya stil, Kejserens nye flip, Kingdom of the Sun, L'emperador i les seves bogeries, Le follie dell'imperatore, Maharaja baru alur, Naujas imperatoriaus pokštas, Není král jako král, Nowe szaty króla, O aftokratoras ehei kefia, Pacha e o Imperador, Şaşkın imparator, The King Who Became a Llama, Un empereur nouveau genre, Vladárova nová tvár, Zendegi-e jadid-e emperatur, Ο αυτοκράτορας έχει κέφια, Омагьосаният император, Похождения императора, Пригоди імператора, Царев нови фазон, द एम्परर्स न्यू ग्रूव, ラマになった王様, 变身国王, 變身國王, Kuzco - l'empereur mégalo, حياة الإمبراطور الجديدة, The Emperors New Groove, 쿠스코? 쿠스코!, Ein Koenigreich fuer ein Lama

Cartoon rating

7.5
Rate 17 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Updated 4 September 2023

Quotes

Yzma So, is everything ready for tonight?
Kronk Oh, yeah. I thought we'd start off with soup and a light salad, and then see how we feel after that.
Yzma Not the dinner. You know...
Kronk Oh, right. The poison. The poison for Kuzco, the poison chosen especially to kill Kuzco, Kuzco's poison. That poison?
Yzma Yes! That poison.
Kronk Got you covered.
Yzma Excellent. A few drops in his drink, and then I'll propose a toast, and he will be dead before dessert.
Kronk Which is a real shame, because it's gonna be delicious.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Emperor's New Groove

The Road to El Dorado
The Road to El Dorado Adventure, Family, Animation
2000, USA
7.0
Tarzan
Tarzan Animation
1999, USA
7.0
Hercules
Hercules Family, Animation, Adventure, Musical, Comedy
1997, USA
7.0
Pocahontas
Pocahontas Drama, Musical, Romantic, Family, Animation
1995, USA
7.0
Aladdin
Aladdin Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure
1992, USA
8.0
Lendarys
Lendarys Adventure, Animation, Fantasy
2024, Canada / France
5.0
The Princess and the Frog
The Princess and the Frog Romantic, Musical, Comedy, Family, Animation
2009, USA
7.0
Kronk's New Groove
Kronk's New Groove Animation, Comedy, Family
2005, USA
5.0
Brother Bear
Brother Bear Animation, Family, Adventure, Fairy Tale
2003, USA
5.0
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas Romantic, Animation, Adventure, Fairy Tale
2003, USA
6.0
Treasure Planet
Treasure Planet Animation, Family, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2002, USA
6.0
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron Western, Animation, Adventure, Family
2002, USA
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more