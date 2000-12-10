|1 November 2001
|Russia
|0+
|5 April 2001
|Australia
|29 December 2000
|Brazil
|22 March 2001
|Czechia
|U
|4 December 2001
|Denmark
|5 December 2001
|Finland
|28 March 2001
|France
|15 March 2001
|Germany
|15 February 2001
|Great Britain
|8 April 2001
|Greece
|16 February 2001
|Ireland
|6 April 2001
|Italy
|1 November 2001
|Kazakhstan
|21 June 2001
|Netherlands
|9 February 2001
|Norway
|13 January 2001
|South Korea
|ALL
|22 June 2001
|Spain
|9 February 2001
|Sweden
|15 December 2000
|USA
|1 November 2001
|Ukraine
Patrick Warburton ad-libbed the humming for Kronk's theme as the character carried Kuzco (David Spade) in a sack to the waterfall. Disney's legal team insisted that Warburton sign away all rights to the improvised tune.