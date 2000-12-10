Yzma So, is everything ready for tonight?

Kronk Oh, yeah. I thought we'd start off with soup and a light salad, and then see how we feel after that.

Yzma Not the dinner. You know...

Kronk Oh, right. The poison. The poison for Kuzco, the poison chosen especially to kill Kuzco, Kuzco's poison. That poison?

Yzma Yes! That poison.

Kronk Got you covered.

Yzma Excellent. A few drops in his drink, and then I'll propose a toast, and he will be dead before dessert.