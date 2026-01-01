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Poster of Mocuzeler Akademiyasi
Kinoafisha Films Mocuzeler Akademiyasi

Mocuzeler Akademiyasi

, 2022
Mocuzeler Akademiyasi
Azerbaijan / Fairy Tale / 18+
Poster of Mocuzeler Akademiyasi

Cast

Hayat Malikova
Nermin Ahmed
Tamilla Gasanova
Nidzhat Akram
Vusal Dastan
Anar Ali
Director Zaur Tahirsoy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Azerbaijan
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2022
Budget $33,000
Production Azerbaijan Film Academy
Also known as
Mocuzeler Akademiyasi

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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