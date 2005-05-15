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Poster of Madagascar
7.3
Madagascar - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Madagascar
7.3

Madagascar

, 2005
Madagascar
USA / Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Madagascar
7.3
Madagascar - Trailer
Madagascar  Trailer

Synopsis

Spoiled by their upbringing and unaware of what wildlife really is, four animals from the New York Central Zoo escape, unwittingly assisted by four absconding penguins, and find themselves in Madagascar.

Cast

Chris Rock
Chris Rock
Marty
Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller
Alex
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani
Cedric the Entertainer
Cedric the Entertainer
Maurice
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith
Gloria
David Schwimmer
David Schwimmer
Melman
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
Julien
Andy Richter
Andy Richter
Mort
Tom McGrath
Tom McGrath
Panicky Man on Subway
Tom McGrath
Tom McGrath
Panicky Man on Subway
Tom McGrath
Tom McGrath
Panicky Man on Subway
Christopher Knights
Private
Director Eric Darnell, Tom McGrath
Writer Mark Burton, Billy Frolick, Eric Darnell, Tom McGrath
Composer Hans Zimmer
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 29 July 2005
World premiere 15 May 2005
Release date
2 June 2005 Russia UPI 0+
7 July 2005 Argentina
16 June 2005 Australia
15 July 2005 Austria
27 May 2005 Belarus
22 June 2005 Belgium
24 June 2005 Brazil
9 September 2005 Bulgaria
26 May 2005 Canada
7 July 2005 Chile
15 July 2005 China
17 June 2005 Colombia
9 June 2005 Croatia
26 August 2005 Cyprus
16 June 2005 Czechia
2 September 2005 Denmark
24 June 2005 Ecuador
27 July 2005 Egypt
3 June 2005 Estonia
23 November 2023 Fiji
2 September 2005 Finland
22 June 2005 France
4 June 2005 Georgia
14 July 2005 Germany
15 July 2005 Great Britain
27 October 2005 Greece
14 July 2005 Hong Kong
9 June 2005 Hungary
15 July 2005 Iceland
12 August 2005 India
16 June 2005 Indonesia
15 July 2005 Ireland
30 June 2005 Israel
2 September 2005 Italy
13 August 2005 Japan
27 May 2005 Kazakhstan
29 July 2005 Kenya
6 July 2005 Kuwait
3 June 2005 Latvia
21 July 2005 Lebanon
3 June 2005 Lithuania
31 July 2005 Madagascar
27 May 2005 Malaysia
17 June 2005 Mexico
15 June 2005 Netherlands
23 June 2005 New Zealand
22 June 2005 Nigeria
2 September 2005 Norway
8 July 2005 Panama
7 July 2005 Peru
25 May 2005 Philippines
1 July 2005 Poland
30 June 2005 Portugal
26 May 2005 Puerto Rico
29 July 2005 Romania AP
8 September 2005 Serbia
27 May 2005 Singapore
16 June 2005 Slovakia
1 September 2005 Slovenia
1 July 2005 South Africa
14 July 2005 South Korea
17 June 2005 Spain
2 September 2005 Sweden
2 September 2005 Switzerland
15 July 2005 Taiwan
29 September 2005 Thailand
19 November 2005 Togo
21 December 2005 Tunisia
3 June 2005 Turkey
6 July 2005 UAE
27 May 2005 USA
2 June 2005 Ukraine
17 June 2005 Uruguay
22 July 2005 Venezuela
MPAA PG
Budget $75,000,000
Worldwide Gross $543,289,400
Production DreamWorks Animation, PDI DreamWorks
Also known as
Madagascar, Madagaskar, Мадагаскар, Madagáscar, Madagaskara, Madagaskaras, Madagaskari, Madagaskaris, Madagaszkár, Madaqaskar, Μαδαγασκάρη, मैडागैस्कर, マダガスカル, 荒失失奇兵, 馬達加斯加, 马达加斯加, Cuộc Phiêu Lưu Đến Madagascar, Madagascar 1, 마다가스카 1, Madagascar I (2005)

Cartoon rating

7.3
Rate 69 votes
7 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1380 In the Comedy genre  316 In the Animation genre  216 In the Adventure genre  309 In the Fairy Tale genre  51 In the Family genre  149 In films of USA  842 In films of 2005  22

Film Trailers

All trailers
Madagascar - Trailer
Madagascar Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Madagascar

Quotes

[Marty the Zebra and Alex the Lion running towards each other on the beach in slow motion with arms outstretched and Chariots of Fire music]
Alex the Lion Marty!
Marty the Zebra Alex!
Alex the Lion Marty!
Marty the Zebra Alex!
Alex the Lion Marty!
Marty the Zebra Alex!
Alex the Lion [angrily] Marty!
Marty the Zebra [afraid] Alex?
Alex the Lion [real-time] Marty!
Marty the Zebra Oh, Sugar Honey Ice Tea!
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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