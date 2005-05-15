|2 June 2005
|Russia
|UPI
|0+
|7 July 2005
|Argentina
|16 June 2005
|Australia
|15 July 2005
|Austria
|27 May 2005
|Belarus
|22 June 2005
|Belgium
|24 June 2005
|Brazil
|9 September 2005
|Bulgaria
|26 May 2005
|Canada
|7 July 2005
|Chile
|15 July 2005
|China
|17 June 2005
|Colombia
|9 June 2005
|Croatia
|26 August 2005
|Cyprus
|16 June 2005
|Czechia
|2 September 2005
|Denmark
|24 June 2005
|Ecuador
|27 July 2005
|Egypt
|3 June 2005
|Estonia
|23 November 2023
|Fiji
|2 September 2005
|Finland
|22 June 2005
|France
|4 June 2005
|Georgia
|14 July 2005
|Germany
|15 July 2005
|Great Britain
|27 October 2005
|Greece
|14 July 2005
|Hong Kong
|9 June 2005
|Hungary
|15 July 2005
|Iceland
|12 August 2005
|India
|16 June 2005
|Indonesia
|15 July 2005
|Ireland
|30 June 2005
|Israel
|2 September 2005
|Italy
|13 August 2005
|Japan
|27 May 2005
|Kazakhstan
|29 July 2005
|Kenya
|6 July 2005
|Kuwait
|3 June 2005
|Latvia
|21 July 2005
|Lebanon
|3 June 2005
|Lithuania
|31 July 2005
|Madagascar
|27 May 2005
|Malaysia
|17 June 2005
|Mexico
|15 June 2005
|Netherlands
|23 June 2005
|New Zealand
|22 June 2005
|Nigeria
|2 September 2005
|Norway
|8 July 2005
|Panama
|7 July 2005
|Peru
|25 May 2005
|Philippines
|1 July 2005
|Poland
|30 June 2005
|Portugal
|26 May 2005
|Puerto Rico
|29 July 2005
|Romania
|AP
|8 September 2005
|Serbia
|27 May 2005
|Singapore
|16 June 2005
|Slovakia
|1 September 2005
|Slovenia
|1 July 2005
|South Africa
|14 July 2005
|South Korea
|17 June 2005
|Spain
|2 September 2005
|Sweden
|2 September 2005
|Switzerland
|15 July 2005
|Taiwan
|29 September 2005
|Thailand
|19 November 2005
|Togo
|21 December 2005
|Tunisia
|3 June 2005
|Turkey
|6 July 2005
|UAE
|27 May 2005
|USA
|2 June 2005
|Ukraine
|17 June 2005
|Uruguay
|22 July 2005
|Venezuela