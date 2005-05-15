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Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Madagascar

Marty the Zebra Oh, Sugar Honey Ice Tea!

[Marty the Zebra and Alex the Lion running towards each other on the beach in slow motion with arms outstretched and Chariots of Fire music]

[Marty the Zebra and Alex the Lion running towards each other on the beach in slow motion with arms outstretched and Chariots of Fire music]

Showtimes

Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.