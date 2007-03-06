Menu
Poster of Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow
7.1 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Kinoafisha Films Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow

Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow

Barbie: Fairytopia. Magic of the Rainbow 18+
Synopsis

In anticipation of the season's first magical rainbow, Elina travels to wondrous Fairytopia's renowned School of Fairies to improve her skills in magic, but unfortunately, the envious Laverna intends to doom the land to an eternal winter.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 11 September 2021
World premiere 6 March 2007
Release date
6 March 2007 Russia 0+
13 March 2007 Denmark
6 March 2007 Kazakhstan
13 March 2007 USA
6 March 2007 Ukraine
Production Mainframe Entertainment, Mattel Entertainment, Mattel
Also known as
Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow, Barbie Fairytopia: La Magia del Arco Iris, Barbie Fairytopia - Magie van de regenboog, Barbie Fairytopia: A Magia do Arco-Íris, Barbie Fairytopia: Regnbuens magi, Barbi dhe magjia e ylberit, Barbie Fairytopia - La Magia dell'Arcobaleno, Barbie Fairytopia - Magie de l'arc en ciel, Barbie Fairytopia - To mystiko tou ouraniou toxou, Barbie Fairytopia a kouzlo duhy, Barbie Fairytopia a kúzlo dúhy, Barbie Fairytopia: Den Magiska Regnbågen, Barbie Fairytopia: Die Magie des Regenbogens, Barbie Fairytopia: Το μυστικό του ουράνιου τόξου, Barbie i magia tęczy, Barbie: A szivárvány varázsa, Barbie: Periler Ülkesinde - Gökkuşağı Sihri, Barbie: sateenkaaren taikaa, Barbie: Сказочная страна. Волшебная радуга, Magic of the Rainbow, Барбі: Країна фей. Чари веселки, 芭比夢幻仙境之魔法彩虹
Director
Todd Resnick
Todd Resnick
Cast
Kelly Sheridan
Cast and Crew
