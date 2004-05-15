|19 August 2004
|Russia
|0+
|17 June 2004
|Argentina
|17 June 2004
|Australia
|1 July 2004
|Austria
|21 July 2004
|Bahrain
|19 August 2004
|Belarus
|23 June 2004
|Belgium
|18 June 2004
|Brazil
|1 October 2004
|Bulgaria
|18 June 2004
|Chile
|26 August 2004
|Croatia
|8 July 2004
|Czechia
|3 September 2004
|Denmark
|4 August 2004
|Egypt
|22 October 2004
|Estonia
|3 September 2004
|Finland
|23 June 2004
|France
|1 July 2004
|Germany
|2 July 2004
|Great Britain
|22 October 2004
|Greece
|20 May 2004
|Hong Kong
|1 July 2004
|Hungary
|16 July 2004
|Iceland
|20 August 2004
|India
|23 June 2004
|Indonesia
|2 July 2004
|Ireland
|1 July 2004
|Israel
|17 December 2004
|Italy
|24 July 2004
|Japan
|20 August 2004
|Kazakhstan
|21 July 2004
|Kuwait
|26 May 2024
|Latvia
|N7
|29 July 2004
|Lebanon
|18 October 2004
|Lithuania
|21 May 2004
|Malaysia
|16 June 2004
|Mexico
|1 July 2004
|Netherlands
|17 June 2004
|New Zealand
|17 September 2004
|Norway
|18 June 2004
|Panama
|21 May 2004
|Philippines
|2 July 2004
|Poland
|1 July 2004
|Portugal
|20 August 2004
|Romania
|AP
|21 May 2004
|Singapore
|8 July 2004
|Slovakia
|19 August 2004
|Slovenia
|18 June 2004
|South Korea
|30 June 2004
|Spain
|3 September 2004
|Sweden
|17 December 2004
|Switzerland
|18 June 2004
|Taiwan
|21 May 2004
|Thailand
|27 August 2004
|Turkey
|21 July 2004
|UAE
|19 May 2004
|USA
|19 August 2004
|Ukraine
|24 June 2004
|Venezuela