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Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Shrek 2

I am not!

Pinocchio I am not!

It looks like you most certainly am are!

Donkey It looks like you most certainly am are!

I most certainly am not!

Pinocchio I most certainly am not!

Are you?

Shrek Are you?

Say something crazy, like, "I'm wearing ladies underwear!"

Donkey Say something crazy, like, "I'm wearing ladies underwear!"

What should I say?

Pinocchio What should I say?

Showtimes

Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.