Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Shrek 2
7.9
Shrek 2 - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Shrek 2
7.9

Shrek 2

, 2004
Shrek 2
USA / Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Shrek 2
7.9
Shrek 2 - Trailer
Shrek 2  Trailer

Cast

Mike Myers
Mike Myers
Shrek
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy
Donkey
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz
Princess Fiona
John Lithgow
John Lithgow
John Cleese
John Cleese
King
Julie Andrews
Julie Andrews
Queen
Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas
Puss In Boots
Rupert Everett
Rupert Everett
Prince Charming
Larry King
Larry King
Jennifer Saunders
Jennifer Saunders
Fairy Godmother
Conrad Vernon
Conrad Vernon
Aron Warner
Wolf
Director Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, Conrad Vernon
Writer William Steig, Andrew Adamson, Joe Stillman, J. David Stem
Composer Harry Gregson-Williams
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 1 April 2021
World premiere 15 May 2004
Release date
19 August 2004 Russia 0+
17 June 2004 Argentina
17 June 2004 Australia
1 July 2004 Austria
21 July 2004 Bahrain
19 August 2004 Belarus
23 June 2004 Belgium
18 June 2004 Brazil
1 October 2004 Bulgaria
18 June 2004 Chile
26 August 2004 Croatia
8 July 2004 Czechia
3 September 2004 Denmark
4 August 2004 Egypt
22 October 2004 Estonia
3 September 2004 Finland
23 June 2004 France
1 July 2004 Germany
2 July 2004 Great Britain
22 October 2004 Greece
20 May 2004 Hong Kong
1 July 2004 Hungary
16 July 2004 Iceland
20 August 2004 India
23 June 2004 Indonesia
2 July 2004 Ireland
1 July 2004 Israel
17 December 2004 Italy
24 July 2004 Japan
20 August 2004 Kazakhstan
21 July 2004 Kuwait
26 May 2024 Latvia N7
29 July 2004 Lebanon
18 October 2004 Lithuania
21 May 2004 Malaysia
16 June 2004 Mexico
1 July 2004 Netherlands
17 June 2004 New Zealand
17 September 2004 Norway
18 June 2004 Panama
21 May 2004 Philippines
2 July 2004 Poland
1 July 2004 Portugal
20 August 2004 Romania AP
21 May 2004 Singapore
8 July 2004 Slovakia
19 August 2004 Slovenia
18 June 2004 South Korea
30 June 2004 Spain
3 September 2004 Sweden
17 December 2004 Switzerland
18 June 2004 Taiwan
21 May 2004 Thailand
27 August 2004 Turkey
21 July 2004 UAE
19 May 2004 USA
19 August 2004 Ukraine
24 June 2004 Venezuela
MPAA PG
Budget $150,000,000
Worldwide Gross $932,542,741
Production Dreamworks Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, PDI DreamWorks
Also known as
Shrek 2, Шрек 2, Şrek 2, Gã Chằn Tinh Tốt Bụng 2, Shrek 2 - Der tollkühne Held kehrt zurück, Shrek 2., Ṣrek 2, Šrekas 2, Šreks 2, Σρεκ 2, श्रेक २, シュレック2, 史力加2, 史瑞克2, 怪物史莱克2, Srek 2, Шрэк 2, 怪物史瑞克2, シェレック２, 슈렉2, Šrek 2, Shiroq 2, Shrek II

Cartoon rating

7.9
Rate 86 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  362 In the Fairy Tale genre  17 In the Comedy genre  76 In the Animation genre  65 In the Adventure genre  102 In the Family genre  50 In films of USA  251 In films of 2004  8
Updated 23 July 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Shrek 2 - Trailer
Shrek 2 Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Shrek 2

Quotes

Shrek Quick, tell a lie!
Pinocchio What should I say?
Donkey Say something crazy, like, "I'm wearing ladies underwear!"
Pinocchio I'm wearing ladies underwear.
Pinocchio [silence]
Shrek Are you?
Pinocchio I most certainly am not!
Pinocchio [nose extends]
Donkey It looks like you most certainly am are!
Pinocchio I am not!
Pinocchio [nose extends]
Puss-in-Boots What kind?
Gingerbread Man IT'S A THONG!
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Shrek 2

Puss in Boots
Puss in Boots Fantasy, Comedy, Animation, Adventure
2011, USA
7.0
The Croods
The Croods Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family
2013, USA
7.0
Charming
Charming Animation, Musical, Comedy
2017, Canada
6.0
Shrek
Shrek Animation, Family, Comedy
2001, USA
8.0
Shrek the Third
Shrek the Third Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family
2007, USA
6.0
Shrek Forever After
Shrek Forever After Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family, Animation, Comedy
2010, USA
7.0
To Crack Bloggers
To Crack Bloggers Adventure, Family
2016, Russia
3.0
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 2 Comedy, Animation
2011, USA
7.0
Despicable Me
Despicable Me Family, Animation
2010, USA
7.0
Megamind
Megamind Comedy, Family, Animation
2010, USA
7.0
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs Adventure, Animation, Family, Comedy
2009, USA
7.0
Madagascar: The Crate Escape
Madagascar: The Crate Escape Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure
2008, USA
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more