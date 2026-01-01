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Poster of Ded Moroz i Seryy Volk
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Ded Moroz i Seryy Volk
7.7

Ded Moroz i Seryy Volk

, 1978
Ded Moroz i Seryy Volk
USSR / Family, Fairy Tale, Animation / 18+
Poster of Ded Moroz i Seryy Volk
7.7

Cast

Anatoliy Papanov
Anatoliy Papanov
The Gray Wolf
Boris Vladimirov
The Crow
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Hare-Daddy
Maria Vinogradova
Hare
Margarita Korabelnikova
The Little Hare
Leonid Pirogov
Aleksandr Solovyov
Aleksandr Solovyov
Father Frost
Olga Gromova
Hare-Mom
Olga Gromova
Hare-Mom
Gotlib Roninson
The Snowman
Director Vitold Bordzilovsky
Writer Vladimir Suteev
Composer Mikhail Meerovich
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 17 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 1 January 1978
Release date
1 January 1978 Russia 6+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Ded Moroz i Seryy Volk, Father Frost and the Grey Wolf, Väterchen Frost und der graue Wolf, Näärivana ja hall hunt, Дед Мороз и Серый волк, Дід Мороз і сірий вовк, Ded Moroz and the Grey Wolf

Cartoon rating

7.7
Rate 14 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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