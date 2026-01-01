Similar films for Ded Moroz i Seryy Volk
Kot-rybolov Animation
1964, USSR
7.0
Zakoldovannyy malchik Family, Animation
1955, USSR
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The Adventures of Scamper the Penguin Animation
1986, USSR / Japan
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1984, USSR
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Cheburashka idyot v shkolu Animation
1983, USSR
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The Mystery of the Third Planet Animation, Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi
1981, USSR
8.0
Zolushka Family, Animation, Short, Fairy Tale
1979, USSR
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Troe iz Prostokvashino Family, Animation, Short
1978, USSR
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The last petal Short, Animation
1977, USSR
7.0
Vasilisa Prekrasnaya Short, Animation
1977, USSR
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Kroshka Enot Animation, Family, Short
1974, USSR
7.0
O hroch, který se bál očkování Short, Animation
1966, USSR
7.0