Cast
Cast and Crew
Director
Vadim Sokolovsky
Writer
Vadim Sokolovsky, Anna Starobinets
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
29 October 2009
Release date
|29 October 2009
|Russia
| WDSSPR
|0+
|29 October 2009
|Belarus
|
|
|23 July 2010
|Italy
|
|
|29 October 2009
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|29 October 2009
|USA
|
|
|29 October 2009
|Ukraine
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$11,284,598
Production
Walt Disney Pictures, Studio Trite, Yellow, Black & White
Also known as
Kniga masterov, The Book of Masters, Il maestro e la pietra magica, Księga mistrzów, Meistrų knyga, Ustozlar kitobi, Книга мастеров, Книга на майсторите