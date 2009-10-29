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Poster of Kniga masterov
5.2
Kniga masterov - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Kniga masterov
5.2

Kniga masterov

, 2009
Kniga masterov
Russia / Family, Fairy Tale / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Kniga masterov
5.2
Kniga masterov - Trailer
Kniga masterov  Trailer

Cast

Leonid Kuravlyov
Leonid Kuravlyov
Barin
Liya Akhedzhakova
Liya Akhedzhakova
Baba-Yaga
Valentin Gaft
Valentin Gaft
Volshebnoe Zerkalo
Olga Aroseva
Olga Aroseva
Rasskazchitsa
Alexander Lenkov
Alexander Lenkov
Irina Apeksimova
Irina Apeksimova
Kamennaya Knyazhna
Mikhail Efremov
Mikhail Efremov
Gosha Kutsenko
Gosha Kutsenko
Artur Smolyaninov
Artur Smolyaninov
Yangul
Mariya Andreeva
Mariya Andreeva
Katya
Maksim Loktionov
Ivan
Olga Ergina
Klava
Director Vadim Sokolovsky
Writer Vadim Sokolovsky, Anna Starobinets
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 29 October 2009
Release date
29 October 2009 Russia WDSSPR 0+
29 October 2009 Belarus
23 July 2010 Italy
29 October 2009 Kazakhstan
29 October 2009 USA
29 October 2009 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $11,284,598
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Studio Trite, Yellow, Black & White
Also known as
Kniga masterov, The Book of Masters, Il maestro e la pietra magica, Księga mistrzów, Meistrų knyga, Ustozlar kitobi, Книга мастеров, Книга на майсторите

Film rating

5.2
Rate 114 votes
4.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3702 In the Family genre  371 In the Fairy Tale genre  89 In films of Russia  665 In films of 2009  147

Film Trailers

All trailers
Kniga masterov - Trailer
Kniga masterov Trailer
Kniga masterov - Clip 1
Kniga masterov Clip 1
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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