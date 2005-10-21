Nanny McPheeThere is something you should understand about the way I work. When you need me but do not want me, then I must stay. When you want me but no longer need me, then I have to go. It's rather sad, really, but there it is.
[Nanny McPhee turns around to walk out of the room, but stops once she hears Simon]
Simon BrownWe will never want you!
Nanny McPheeThen I will never go.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.