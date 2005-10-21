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Poster of Nanny McPhee
6.2
Nanny McPhee - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Nanny McPhee
6.2

Nanny McPhee

, 2005
Nanny McPhee
USA, Great Britain, France / Fairy Tale, Comedy, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Nanny McPhee
6.2
Nanny McPhee - Trailer
Nanny McPhee  Trailer

Cast

Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson
Nanny McPhee
Colin Firth
Colin Firth
Mr. Brown
Kelly Macdonald
Kelly Macdonald
Evangeline
Celia Imrie
Celia Imrie
Eliza Bennett
Eliza Bennett
Tora
Imelda Staunton
Imelda Staunton
Thomas Sangster
Thomas Sangster
Simon
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury
Aunt Adelaide
Derek Jacobi
Derek Jacobi
Patrick Barlow
Jennifer Rae Daykin
Lily
Raphaël Coleman
Eric
Director Kirk Jones
Writer Emma Thompson, Christianna Brand
Composer Patrick Doyle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain / France
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 9 February 2006
World premiere 21 October 2005
Release date
23 March 2006 Russia UPI 0+
12 January 2006 Australia
23 March 2006 Belarus
2 February 2006 Brazil
8 February 2006 France
2 February 2006 Germany
21 October 2005 Great Britain
21 October 2005 Ireland
7 April 2006 Italy
23 March 2006 Kazakhstan
9 February 2006 Netherlands 6
30 March 2006 Portugal
3 February 2006 South Korea ALL
7 April 2006 Spain
21 October 2005 USA
23 March 2006 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $123,276,807
Production Universal Pictures, StudioCanal, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Nanny McPhee, La nana mágica, Nanny McPhee - La nana mágica, Моя ужасная няня, Aukle Makfi, Bảo Mẫu Phù Thủy, Dadilja McPhee, Eine zauberhafte Nanny, Kouzelná chůva Nanny McPhee, Kúzelná opatrovateľka, La niñera mágica, Mening qattiqqo'l enagam, Mənim qorxunc dayəm, Nanny McPhee - A Ama Mágica, Nanny McPhee - A varázsdada, Nanny McPhee - De magische kinderjuf, Nanny McPhee - I magiki dada, Nanny McPhee - satumainen lastenvahti, Nanny McPhee - Tata Matilda, Nanny McPhee - võlurist lapsehoidja, Nanny McPhee, a Babá Encantada, Nanny McPhee: Den fortryllende barnepige, Niania, Nounou McPhee, Sihirli Dadı, Η μαγική νταντά, Νάνι ΜακΦί: Η μαγική νταντά, Бавачката Макфий, Дадиља Макфи, Менің қорқынышты күтушім, Моя жахлива няня, नेनी मेकफी, ナニー・マクフィーの魔法のステッキ, 魔法保姆麦克菲, 魔法褓母麥克菲, 내니 맥피; 우리 유모는 마법사, Nanny McPhee: A Babá Encantada, La nana mágica: Nanny Mcphee, Nanny McPhee: a Ama Mágica, 내니맥피 1; 우리 유모는 마법사, Νάνι Μακ Φι: Η Μαγική Νταντά, 내니 맥피: 우리 유모는 마법사, 내니맥피 1: 우리 유모는 마법사, Nanny McPhee 1, Nanny McPhee, la nana mágica, Няня МакФі

Film rating

6.2
Rate 15 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 24 February 2024

Film Trailers

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Nanny McPhee - Trailer
Nanny McPhee Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Nanny McPhee

Quotes

Nanny McPhee There is something you should understand about the way I work. When you need me but do not want me, then I must stay. When you want me but no longer need me, then I have to go. It's rather sad, really, but there it is.
[Nanny McPhee turns around to walk out of the room, but stops once she hears Simon]
Simon Brown We will never want you!
Nanny McPhee Then I will never go.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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