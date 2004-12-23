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Poster of Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey
7.7
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey
7.7

Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey

, 2004
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey
Russia / Family, Fairy Tale, Animation / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey
7.7
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey - Trailer
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey  Trailer

Cast

Oleg Kulikovich
Oleg Kulikovich
Alyosha Popovitch
Liya Medvedeva
Liya Medvedeva
Lyubava
Dmitriy Vysotskiy
Dmitriy Vysotskiy
Yuli (The Horse)
Anatoly Petrov
Grandfather Tikhon
Natalya Danilova
Natalya Danilova
Granny
Konstantin Bronzit
Konstantin Bronzit
Tugarin the Snake
Mikhail Chernyak
Mikhail Chernyak
Moses (The Donkey)
Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Makovetsky
Prince
Ivan I. Krasko
Ivan I. Krasko
Pope
Tatiana Ivanova
Mother
Director Konstantin Bronzit
Writer Ilya Maksimov, Maksim Sveshnikov, Alexander Boyarskiy, Konstantin Bronzit
Composer Valentin Vasenkov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 23 December 2004
Release date
23 December 2004 Russia Наше кино 12+
6 January 2005 Belarus
15 March 2012 Germany
4 February 2006 Japan
23 December 2004 Kazakhstan
6 January 2005 Kyrgyzstan
4 February 2006 Taiwan
25 December 2004 USA
23 December 2004 Ukraine
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,732,414
Production CTB Film Company, Melnitsa Animation Studio
Based on “bylina”
Also known as
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey, Alyosha Popovich and Tugarin Zmey, Alesha Popovich and the Snake, La leyenda de Alosha Popovich, 阿廖沙·波波維奇和圖加林·茲梅, Aliocha Popovitch et Tugarin Zmey, Aliosa Popovici si Tugarin Zmei, Aljoša Popovič a Tugarin Zmej, Aljosa Popovics és a gonosz Tugárin, Aljosa Popovits ja lohe Tugarin, Aljoscha, der ruhmreiche Recke, Alosha, Alosha and the Snake, Alosza, Alosza Popowicz i wąż Tugaryn, Alyosha Popoviç və Tuqarin Zmey, Alyosha Popovich and Tugarin the Snake, Alyosha Popovich dhe Tugarin Zmey, Alyosha Popovich ja Tugarin Zmey, Alyosha Popovich och Tugarin Zmey, Alyosha Popovich va Tugarin Zmey, Alyosha Popovich và Tugarin Zmey, Alyosha Popovich και Tugarin Zmey, Bohatýr Aljoša, The New and Improved and Totally True Legend of Alosha Popovich, Алёша Попович ва Тугарин Змей, Алеша Попович и Тугарин Змей, Алеша Попович пен Тугарин Змей, Алеша Попович с Тугарин Змей, Альоша Попович і Тугарин Змій, Олешко Попович і Тугарин Змій, アリョーシャ・ポポーヴィチと大蛇トゥガーリン, アリョーシャ・ポポーヴィチと蛇のトゥガーリン, 大力士阿羅夏, Alesha Popovich i Tugarin Zmei, Alyosha Popovich and Tugarin the Dragon, Aljoša Popovič a Tugarin Změj

Cartoon rating

7.7
Rate 86 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  658 In the Family genre  75 In the Fairy Tale genre  31 In the Animation genre  119 In films of Russia  25 In films of 2004  13
Updated 23 October 2026

Film Trailers

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Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey - Trailer
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Quotes

Narrator In the glorious town of Rostov, their lived a priest who had an only son. His name was Alyosha Popovich after his father. Alyosha grew not by days, but by hours. They taught Alyosha grammar, but nothing came of this. And so Alyosha started to train his skill of fighting.

Frequently asked questions about the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey”

When is the premiere of the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey”?

The world premiere of the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey” was on 23 December 2004.

What is the rating of the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey”?

The animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey” is rated 7.7/10 on Kinoafisha (86 votes) and 7.1/10 on IMDb.

How long is the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey”?

The runtime of the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey” is 1 hour 12 minutes.

Who directed the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey”?

The animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey” was directed by Konstantin Bronzit.

What is the budget of the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey”?

The budget of the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey” is $4,000,000.

How much did the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey” gross?

The animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey” grossed $1,732,414 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey”?

The music for the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey” was composed by Valentin Vasenkov.

Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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