7.7Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey, 2004
Russia / Family, Fairy Tale, Animation / 18+
Cast
Director Konstantin Bronzit
Composer Valentin Vasenkov
Animated film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 23 December 2004
Release date
|23 December 2004
|Russia
|Наше кино
|12+
|6 January 2005
|Belarus
|15 March 2012
|Germany
|4 February 2006
|Japan
|23 December 2004
|Kazakhstan
|6 January 2005
|Kyrgyzstan
|4 February 2006
|Taiwan
|25 December 2004
|USA
|23 December 2004
|Ukraine
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,732,414
Production CTB Film Company, Melnitsa Animation Studio
Based on “bylina”
Also known as
Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey, Alyosha Popovich and Tugarin Zmey, Alesha Popovich and the Snake, La leyenda de Alosha Popovich, 阿廖沙·波波維奇和圖加林·茲梅, Aliocha Popovitch et Tugarin Zmey, Aliosa Popovici si Tugarin Zmei, Aljoša Popovič a Tugarin Zmej, Aljosa Popovics és a gonosz Tugárin, Aljosa Popovits ja lohe Tugarin, Aljoscha, der ruhmreiche Recke, Alosha, Alosha and the Snake, Alosza, Alosza Popowicz i wąż Tugaryn, Alyosha Popoviç və Tuqarin Zmey, Alyosha Popovich and Tugarin the Snake, Alyosha Popovich dhe Tugarin Zmey, Alyosha Popovich ja Tugarin Zmey, Alyosha Popovich och Tugarin Zmey, Alyosha Popovich va Tugarin Zmey, Alyosha Popovich và Tugarin Zmey, Alyosha Popovich και Tugarin Zmey, Bohatýr Aljoša, The New and Improved and Totally True Legend of Alosha Popovich, Алёша Попович ва Тугарин Змей, Алеша Попович и Тугарин Змей, Алеша Попович пен Тугарин Змей, Алеша Попович с Тугарин Змей, Альоша Попович і Тугарин Змій, Олешко Попович і Тугарин Змій, アリョーシャ・ポポーヴィチと大蛇トゥガーリン, アリョーシャ・ポポーヴィチと蛇のトゥガーリン, 大力士阿羅夏, Alesha Popovich i Tugarin Zmei, Alyosha Popovich and Tugarin the Dragon, Aljoša Popovič a Tugarin Změj
Updated 23 October 2026
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Frequently asked questions about the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey”
When is the premiere of the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey”?
The world premiere of the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey” was on 23 December 2004.
What is the rating of the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey”?
The animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey” is rated 7.7/10 on Kinoafisha (86 votes) and 7.1/10 on IMDb.
How long is the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey”?
The runtime of the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey” is 1 hour 12 minutes.
Who directed the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey”?
The animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey” was directed by Konstantin Bronzit.
What is the budget of the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey”?
The budget of the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey” is $4,000,000.
How much did the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey” gross?
The animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey” grossed $1,732,414 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey”?
The music for the animated film “Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey” was composed by Valentin Vasenkov.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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