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Poster of Odnazhdy v Amerike ili chisto russkaya skazka
Kinoafisha Films Odnazhdy v Amerike ili chisto russkaya skazka

Odnazhdy v Amerike ili chisto russkaya skazka

, 2018
Odnazhdy v Amerike ili chisto russkaya skazka
Russia / Comedy, Fairy Tale / 18+
Poster of Odnazhdy v Amerike ili chisto russkaya skazka

Cast

Emmanuil Vitorgan
Emmanuil Vitorgan
Marina Orlova
Aslan Bizhoyev
Aslan Bizhoyev
Mikhail Bashkatov
Mikhail Bashkatov
Yuriy Galtsev
Yuriy Galtsev
Igor Pismenny
Lyubov Tikhomirova
Lyubov Tikhomirova
Director Dmitri Panchenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 30 May 2019
Release date
30 May 2019 Russia 12+
Worldwide Gross $9,672
Also known as
Odnazhdy v Amerike ili chisto russkaya skazka

Film rating

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Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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