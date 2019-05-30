Odnazhdy v Amerike ili chisto russkaya skazka, 2018
Russia / Comedy, Fairy Tale / 18+
Cast
Director Dmitri Panchenko
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 30 May 2019
Release date
|30 May 2019
|Russia
|12+
Worldwide Gross $9,672
Also known as
Odnazhdy v Amerike ili chisto russkaya skazka
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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