7.2 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Kinoafisha Films Kate & Leopold

Kate & Leopold

Kate & Leopold 18+
Synopsis

An English Duke from 1876 is inadvertedly dragged to modern day New York where he falls for a plucky advertising executive.
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 5 April 2002
World premiere 25 December 2001
Release date
7 March 2002 Russia Вест 12+
25 April 2002 Brazil L
16 May 2002 Czechia U
3 April 2002 France
25 April 2002 Germany
5 April 2002 Great Britain
2 May 2002 Hungary
1 March 2002 Italy
15 June 2002 Japan
7 March 2002 Kazakhstan
14 February 2002 Netherlands
1 March 2002 Portugal
31 October 2003 South Korea All
5 April 2002 Sweden
22 February 2002 Turkey
25 December 2001 USA
7 March 2002 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $48,000,000
Worldwide Gross $76,019,048
Production Konrad Pictures, Miramax
Also known as
Kate & Leopold, Kaća i Leopold, Kate & Leopoldo, Kate a Leopold, Kate and Leopold, Kate et Léopold, Kate i Leopold, Kate y Leopold, Büyülü çift, Kate, Kate e Leopold, Kate és Leopold, Kate in Leopold, Kate ja Leopold, Kate si Leopold, Kate und Leopold, Keitė ir Leopoldas, La Kate i en Leopold, Кейт и Лео, Кейт и Леополд, Кейт і Лео, Кејт и Леополд, ニューヨークの恋人, 凯特和利奥波德, 穿越时空爱上你, 穿越時空愛上你, 隔世俏佳人, 隔世情缘
Director
James Mangold
Cast
Meg Ryan
Hugh Jackman
Liev Schreiber
Breckin Meyer
Natasha Lyonne
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Kate & Leopold
The Lake House 7.3
The Lake House (2006)
Serendipity 7.2
Serendipity (2001)
French Kiss 6.8
French Kiss (1995)
When Harry Met Sally... 7.8
When Harry Met Sally... (1989)
Winter's Tale 6.5
Winter's Tale (2014)
Timeline 5.8
Timeline (2003)
Alienoid: The Return to the Future 6.7
Alienoid: The Return to the Future (2024)
The Present 6.8
The Present (2024)
I.Q. 6.4
I.Q. (1994)
Addicted to Love 6.1
Addicted to Love (1997)
Someone Like You 7.3
Someone Like You (2001)
You've Got Mail 7.1
You've Got Mail (1998)

Quotes
Stuart It is no more crazy than a dog finding a rainbow. Dogs are colourblind, Gretchen. They don't see colour. Just like we don't see time. We can feel it, we can feel it passing, but we can't see it. It's just like a blur. It's like we're riding in a supersonic train and the world is just blowing by, but imagine if we could stop that train, eh, Gretchen? Imagine if we could stop that train, get out, look around, and see time for what it really is? A universe, a world, a thing as unimaginable as colour to a dog, and as real, as tangible as that chair you're sitting in. Now if we could see it like that, really look at it, then maybe we could see the flaws as well as the form. And that's it; it's that simple. That's all I discovered. I'm just a... a guy who saw a crack in a chair that no one else could see. I'm that dog who saw a rainbow, only none of the other dogs believed me.
Gretchen I believe you.
Stills
