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Poster of Tideland
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Tideland
7.0

Tideland

, 2005
Tideland
Canada, Great Britain / Fairy Tale, Drama / 18+
Poster of Tideland
7.0

Cast

Wendy Anderson
Squirrel's Voice
Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges
Noah
Sally Crooks
Dell's Mother
Brendan Fletcher
Brendan Fletcher
Dickens
Janet McTeer
Janet McTeer
Dell
Jennifer Tilly
Jennifer Tilly
Queen Gunhilda
Jodelle Ferland
Jodelle Ferland
Voices of Sateen Lips, Glitter Gal, Mustique and Baby Blonde
Dylan Taylor
Dylan Taylor
Patrick
Alden Adair
Luke
Mitch Cullin
Bus Passenger
Director Terry Gilliam
Writer Tony Grisoni, Terry Gilliam, Mitch Cullin
Composer Jeff Danna, Mychael Danna
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 8 July 2006
World premiere 9 September 2005
Release date
9 February 2006 Russia Централ Партнершип
9 May 2006 Belarus
9 September 2005 Canada
18 July 2006 Germany
16 July 2006 Great Britain
11 May 2006 Greece
31 October 2007 Italy
9 May 2006 Kazakhstan
5 February 2009 South Korea 15
13 October 2005 USA
9 May 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $19,300,000
Worldwide Gross $566,611
Production Recorded Picture Company (RPC), Capri Films, HanWay Films
Also known as
Tideland, Tierra de pesadillas, Contraponto, Dezela plime, Kabuslar Diyarı, Kraina traw, Krajina prílivu, Opustošena zemlja, Rose in Tideland, Tara minunilor, Tideland - Il mondo capovolto, Tideland - O Mundo ao Contrário, Tideland: viaje sin límites, Zemlja plime, Земя на приливите, Країна припливів, Страна приливов, ローズ・イン・タイドランド, 奇幻世界

Film rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023

Quotes

Queen Gunhilda It's your daddy's fault you were the way you were, not mine. 'Cause I loved you... lip smackin' little junkie baby. Irritable and hyperactive, you was, just twitchin' and spasms and convulsions. Your daddy blew smoke in your face to keep you quiet; you know that, mm hmm. I think it what damaged you, well don't blame me, cuz. I breast fed you forever... Jeliza Rose you know I love you, don't you? I'm sorry baby, I'm gonna do something real nice for you real soon some day, I promise.... What the fuck are you doin'? How many times do I have to tell you to stay away from my chocolate, you little bitch?... Oh honey, I don't want you to leave me, Jeliza Rose. I can't get by without you, Jeliza Rose.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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