Prince Charming You! You can't lie! So tell me puppet... where... is... Shrek?

Pinocchio Uh. Hmm, well, uh, I don't know where he's not

Prince Charming You're telling me you don't know where Shrek is?

Pinocchio It wouldn't be inaccurate to assume that I couldn't exactly not say that it is or isn't almost partially incorrect.

Prince Charming So you do know where he is!

Pinocchio On the contrary. I'm possibly more or less not definitely rejecting the idea that in no way with any amount of uncertainty that I undeniably

Prince Charming Stop it!

Pinocchio ...do or do not know where he shouldn't probably be, if that indeed wasn't where he isn't. Even if he wasn't at where I knew he was

[Pigs and Gingerbread Man begin singing]