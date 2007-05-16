Prince Charming
You! You can't lie! So tell me puppet... where... is... Shrek?
Pinocchio
Uh. Hmm, well, uh, I don't know where he's not
Prince Charming
You're telling me you don't know where Shrek is?
Pinocchio
It wouldn't be inaccurate to assume that I couldn't exactly not say that it is or isn't almost partially incorrect.
Prince Charming
So you do know where he is!
Pinocchio
On the contrary. I'm possibly more or less not definitely rejecting the idea that in no way with any amount of uncertainty that I undeniably
Prince Charming
Stop it!
Pinocchio
...do or do not know where he shouldn't probably be, if that indeed wasn't where he isn't. Even if he wasn't at where I knew he was
[Pigs and Gingerbread Man begin singing]
Pinocchio
That'd mean I'd really have to know where he wasn't.