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Poster of Shrek the Third
6.8
Shrek the Third - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Shrek the Third
6.8

Shrek the Third

, 2007
Shrek the Third
USA / Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Shrek the Third
6.8
Shrek the Third - Trailer 2
Shrek the Third  Trailer 2

Cast

Mike Myers
Mike Myers
Shrek
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz
Princess Fiona
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy
Donkey
Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas
Puss in Boots
John Cleese
John Cleese
King
Julie Andrews
Julie Andrews
Queen
Rupert Everett
Rupert Everett
Prince Charming
Eric Idle
Eric Idle
Merlin
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake
Artie
Amy Sedaris
Amy Sedaris
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler
Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph
Director Chris Miller
Writer Jeffrey Price, Peter S. Seaman, Andrew Adamson, William Steig
Composer Harry Gregson-Williams
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 21 June 2007
World premiere 16 May 2007
Release date
16 May 2007 Russia Каскад 0+
7 June 2007 Australia
16 May 2007 Belarus
15 June 2007 Brazil
18 May 2007 Canada G
14 July 2007 Czechia
31 August 2007 Denmark
8 June 2007 Estonia
13 June 2007 France
20 June 2007 Germany
29 June 2007 Great Britain
6 September 2007 Greece
28 June 2007 Hong Kong I
14 June 2007 Hungary 12
29 June 2007 Ireland
31 August 2007 Italy
30 June 2007 Japan
16 May 2007 Kazakhstan
8 June 2007 Lithuania
9 June 2007 Mexico
21 June 2007 Netherlands
31 August 2007 Norway
21 June 2007 Portugal
18 May 2007 Romania AP
14 June 2007 Slovakia
6 June 2007 South Korea
21 June 2007 Spain
31 August 2007 Sweden
17 May 2007 USA
16 May 2007 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $160,000,000
Worldwide Gross $808,310,187
Production DreamWorks Animation, Pacific Data Images (PDI)
Also known as
Shrek the Third, Shrek the 3rd, Shrek 3, Shrek 3ro, Shrek den tredje, Shrek le 3ème, Шрек 3, Shrek le troisième, Shrek tercero, Şrek 3, Шрэк Третий, Gã Chằn Tinh Tốt Bụng 3, Harmadik Shrek, Shrek al 3-lea, Shrek de 3e, Shrek den 3:e, Shrek der 3, Shrek der 3., Shrek der Dritte, Shrek ha'shlishi, Shrek kolmas, Shrek o tritos, Shrek Terceiro, Shrek Tercer, Shrek Terzo, Shrek tretí, Shrek Trzeci, Shrek, o Terceiro, Shurekku 3, Šrekas 3, Σρεκ ο τρίτος, श्रेक द थर्ड, シュレック3, 史力加3, 史瑞克三世, 怪物史莱克3, Shrek 3 - The Third, Shrek 3 Tercero, Şrek Üç, Шрэк 3, Shrek 3 - Der Dritte, Shrek 3 Le Troisième, 史力加 3, Shrek 3 - De Derde, Shrek 3 - Shrek Terzo, Shrek 3: Shrek the Third, Σρεκ 3, 怪物史瑞克3

Cartoon rating

6.8
Rate 65 votes
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2230 In the Animation genre  284 In the Comedy genre  550 In the Adventure genre  449 In the Fairy Tale genre  68 In the Family genre  213 In films of USA  1358 In films of 2007  71
Updated 13 December 2023

Film Trailers

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Shrek the Third - Trailer 2
Shrek the Third Trailer 2
Shrek the Third - Trailer
Shrek the Third Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Shrek the Third

Quotes

Prince Charming You! You can't lie! So tell me puppet... where... is... Shrek?
Pinocchio Uh. Hmm, well, uh, I don't know where he's not
Prince Charming You're telling me you don't know where Shrek is?
Pinocchio It wouldn't be inaccurate to assume that I couldn't exactly not say that it is or isn't almost partially incorrect.
Prince Charming So you do know where he is!
Pinocchio On the contrary. I'm possibly more or less not definitely rejecting the idea that in no way with any amount of uncertainty that I undeniably
Prince Charming Stop it!
Pinocchio ...do or do not know where he shouldn't probably be, if that indeed wasn't where he isn't. Even if he wasn't at where I knew he was
[Pigs and Gingerbread Man begin singing]
Pinocchio That'd mean I'd really have to know where he wasn't.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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