Zolotoy poloz, 2007
Russia / Fairy Tale, Family / 18+
Cast
Ivan Bobylev
Yaroslav Andreev
Pavel Oznobishin
Ivan Sukhoverkhiy
Vyacheslav Kokorin
Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Artyom Orlov
Director Vladimir Makeranets
Writer Gennadi Bokarev
Composer Sergei Starostin
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 29 August 2007
Release date
|29 August 2007
|Russia
|0+
|29 August 2007
|Kazakhstan
|29 August 2007
|Ukraine
Production Ur-Al
Also known as
Zolotoy poloz, Золотой полоз
Updated 25 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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