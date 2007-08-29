Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Zolotoy poloz
Kinoafisha Films Zolotoy poloz

Zolotoy poloz

, 2007
Zolotoy poloz
Russia / Fairy Tale, Family / 18+
Poster of Zolotoy poloz

Cast

Ivan Bobylev
Oleg Yagodin
Oleg Yagodin
Yaroslav Andreev
Pavel Oznobishin
Ivan Sukhoverkhiy
Aleksey Bogachuk-Petukhov
Vyacheslav Kokorin
Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Artyom Orlov
Director Vladimir Makeranets
Writer Gennadi Bokarev
Composer Sergei Starostin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 29 August 2007
Release date
29 August 2007 Russia 0+
29 August 2007 Kazakhstan
29 August 2007 Ukraine
Production Ur-Al
Also known as
Zolotoy poloz, Золотой полоз

Film rating

0.0
Rate 4 votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 25 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Crawlers
Crawlers
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more