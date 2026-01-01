Menu
Volshebnyy kubok Rorrima Bo
1 poster
Volshebnyy kubok Rorrima Bo

18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Volshebnyy kubok Rorrima Bo - teaser
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production Renovatio Entertainment
Also known as
Volshebnyy kubok Rorrima Bo, Rorrim Bo and the Magic Goblet, Bолшебный кубок Роррима Бо, The Magic Goblet of Rorrim Bo
Director
Ekaterina Grokhovskaya
Cast
Renata Litvinova
Aleksandr Revva
Josie Carr-Harris
Sergej Harlamov
Mariya Astakhova
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Volshebnyy kubok Rorrima Bo Teaser
