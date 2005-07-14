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Poster of Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
4.5
Kinoafisha Films Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
4.5

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

, 2005
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
USA / Animation, Family, Fairy Tale, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
4.5

Synopsis

The Little Family spend their vacation near Lake Garland. Meanwhile in the forest a beast is threatening the animals to give her food every night.

Cast

Wayne Brady
Robby D. Bruce
Hugh Laurie
Hugh Laurie
Geena Davis
Geena Davis
Tom Kenney
Tom Kenney
Natan Lyen
Director Audu Paden
Writer E.B. White, Douglas Wick, Bob Shaw, Don McEnery
Composer Atli Örvarsson
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 1 November 2005
World premiere 14 July 2005
Release date
11 October 2005 Russia 12+
7 December 2005 Australia
11 October 2005 Brazil
11 October 2005 China
28 November 2005 Denmark
14 July 2005 Great Britain
11 October 2005 Kazakhstan
14 July 2005 Netherlands 14
21 February 2006 USA
11 October 2005 Ukraine
MPAA G
Production Mainframe Entertainment, Red Wagon Entertainment
Also known as
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild, Stuart Little 3, Chú Chuột Siêu Quậy 3: Tiếng Gọi Nơi Hoang Dã, Hiireke nimega Stuart Little 3, Küçük Kardeşim 3, Misek Stuart Little 3: Klic divjine, Myšák Stuart Little 3, O Pequeno Stuart Little 3, Peliukas Stiuartas Litlis 3: gamtos šauksmas, Petit Stuart 3: L'appel de l'aventure, Pontikomikroulis 3 - Peripeteia sto dasos, Stjuart Litl 3: Zov divljine, Stuart Little 3 - L'appel de la forêt, Stuart Little 3 - Ruf der Wildnis, Stuart Little 3 - Un topolino nella foresta, Stuart Little 3: Aventura en el bosque, Stuart Little 3: El lado salvaje, Stuart Little 3: În sălbăticie, Stuart Little III, Stuart Little, kisegér 3. - A vadon hívása, Stuart Malutki 3: Trochę natury, Ο ποντικομικρούλης 3: Περιπέτεια στο δάσος, Стюарт Литтл 3: Зов природы, Стюарт Литъл 3: Зовът на дивото, Стюарт Літтл 3: Поклик природи, छोटे मिया 3, स्टुअर्ट लिटिल ३: जंगल में एक छोटा माउस, スチュアート・リトル3 森の仲間と大冒険

Cartoon rating

4.5
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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