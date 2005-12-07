Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.6
Kinoafisha
Films
The Horror Bus / De Griezelbus
5.6
The Horror Bus / De Griezelbus
, 2005
The Horror Bus / De Griezelbus
Netherlands / Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure / 18+
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.6
Cast
Serge Price
Onnoval
Jim van der Panne
Gino
Willem Nijholt
Reisleider & Graaf Vlapono
Angela Schijf
Zuster Ursula
Romijn Conen
Meester de Vriend
Tom Jansen
Nol van Paulo
Fred Goessens
Ferluci
Edo Brunner
Lisa Smit
Liselore
Theu Boermans
Sok
Sylvia Poorta
Gerda
Director
Pieter Kuijpers
Writer
Burny Bos
,
Pieter Kuijpers
,
Paul van Loon
Composer
Paleis van Boem
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Netherlands
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2005
World premiere
7 December 2005
Release date
18 January 2007
Russia
Twister
18 January 2007
Belarus
18 January 2007
Kazakhstan
7 December 2005
Netherlands
18 January 2007
Ukraine
Budget
€2,292,046
Worldwide Gross
$1,780,020
Production
Bos Bros. Film & TV Productions
Also known as
De griezelbus, Gruesome School Trip, The Horror Bus, Autobuzul groazei, Der Gruselbus, Die unheimliche Klassenfahrt, Horrorbusz, Viagem Fantástica, Мальчик-оборотень и волшебный автобус, Strasidelny autobus, Terror En El Bus
More
Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
Write review
Updated 5 February 2025
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree