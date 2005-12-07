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Poster of The Horror Bus / De Griezelbus
5.6
Kinoafisha Films The Horror Bus / De Griezelbus
5.6

The Horror Bus / De Griezelbus

, 2005
The Horror Bus / De Griezelbus
Netherlands / Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure / 18+
Poster of The Horror Bus / De Griezelbus
5.6

Cast

Serge Price
Onnoval
Jim van der Panne
Gino
Willem Nijholt
Reisleider & Graaf Vlapono
Angela Schijf
Zuster Ursula
Romijn Conen
Meester de Vriend
Tom Jansen
Nol van Paulo
Fred Goessens
Ferluci
Edo Brunner
Lisa Smit
Liselore
Theu Boermans
Sok
Sylvia Poorta
Gerda
Director Pieter Kuijpers
Writer Burny Bos, Pieter Kuijpers, Paul van Loon
Composer Paleis van Boem
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 7 December 2005
Release date
18 January 2007 Russia Twister
18 January 2007 Belarus
18 January 2007 Kazakhstan
7 December 2005 Netherlands
18 January 2007 Ukraine
Budget €2,292,046
Worldwide Gross $1,780,020
Production Bos Bros. Film & TV Productions
Also known as
De griezelbus, Gruesome School Trip, The Horror Bus, Autobuzul groazei, Der Gruselbus, Die unheimliche Klassenfahrt, Horrorbusz, Viagem Fantástica, Мальчик-оборотень и волшебный автобус, Strasidelny autobus, Terror En El Bus

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
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Updated 5 February 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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