Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter y la Orden del Fénix, Harry Potter en de orde van de Feniks, Harry Potter et l'ordre du Phénix, Harry Potter och Fenixorden, Гарри Поттер и Орден Феникса, Garri Potter va Feniks jamiyati, Harii Pottâ to fushichô no kishidan, Harijs Poters un Fēniksa ordenis, Haris Poteris ir Fenikso brolija, Harri Potter və Simurq ordeni, Harry Potter a Fénixov rád, Harry Potter a Fénixův řád, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The IMAX Experience, Harry Potter dhe Urdhri i Feniksit, Harry Potter e a Ordem da Fénix, Harry Potter e a Ordem da Fênix, Harry Potter e l'Ordine della Fenice, Harry Potter és a Főnix rendje, Harry Potter i l'orde del Fènix, Harry Potter i Red feniksa, Harry Potter i Zakon Feniksa, Harry Potter in Feniksov red, Harry Potter ja Feeniksin kilta, Harry Potter ja Fööniksi ordu, Harry Potter og Føniksordenen, Harry Potter og Fønixordenen, Harry Potter și Ordinul Phoenix, Harry Potter und der Orden des Phönix, Harry Potter và Hội Phượng Hoàng, Harry Potter va Mahfel e Ghoghnoos, Harry Potter ve Zümrüdüanka Yoldaşlığı, O Harry Potter kai to Tagma tou foinika, The Order of the Phoenix, Tip Top, Ο Χάρι Πότερ και το Τάγμα του φοίνικα, Гаррі Поттер та Орден Фенікса, Хари Потер и Ред феникса, Хари Потер и Редот на фениксот, Хари Потър и орденът на феникса, Хәрри Поттер мен Феникс алқасы, हैरी पौटर और फीनिक्स की फौज, ハリー・ポッターと不死鳥の騎士団, 哈5, 哈利·波特与凤凰社, 哈利波特：鳳凰會的密令, Harry Potter 5 - The Order of the Phoenix, Гарри Поттер тата Феникс орденӗ, Հարրի Փոթերը և Փյունիկի միաբանությունը, ہیری پوٹر اینڈ دی آرڈر اف فینیکس, ഹാരി പോട്ടർ ആന്റ് ദ ഓർഡർ ഓഫ് ദ ഫീനിക്സ്, Harry Potter 5, Harry Potter eta Fenixaren Ordena, Harry Potter va Feniks Jamiyati, Гарри Поттер жана Феникс ордени, Гары Потэр і Ордэн Фенікса, ہیری پوٹر تہٕ پھینِک سٕنٛز جماعت, हैरी पॉटर और मायापंछी का समूह, ஆரி பாட்டர் அண்டு த ஆர்டர் ஆப் த பீனிக்சு, แฮร์รี่ พอตเตอร์กับภาคีนกฟีนิกซ์, Haris Puoteris ė Feniksa Bruolėjė, Harry Potter 5 - Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter e a Orde do Fénix, Harry Potter og Fönixreglan, Харри Поттер ба Галт шувууны бүлгэм, הרי פותר ומסדר עוף החול, هری پاتر و محفل ققنوس, हॅरी पॉटर अँड द ऑर्डर ऑफ द फिनिक्स, ਹੈਰੀ ਪੌਟਰ ਐਂਡ ਦ ਔਰਡਰ ਔਫ਼ ਦ ਫ਼ੀਨਿਕਸ, ჰარი პოტერი და ფენიქსის ორდენი, Hari Poter kaj la Ordeno de la Fenikso, Хәрри Поттер және Самұрық Ордені, هاري بوتر وجماعة العنقاء, ہیری پوٹر اور ققنس کا گروہ, ჰარი პოტერი დო ფენიქსიშ ორდენი, ハリーポッターと不死鳥の騎士団, 해리포터와 불사조 기사단
Harry PotterThis connection between me and Voldemort... what if the reason for it is that I am becoming more like him? I just feel so angry, all the time. What if after everything that I've been through, something's gone wrong inside me? What if I'm becoming bad?
Sirius BlackI want you to listen to me very carefully, Harry. You're not a bad person. You're a very good person, who bad things have happened to. Besides, the world isn't split into good people and Death Eaters. We've all got both light and dark inside us. What matters is the part we choose to act on. That's who we really are.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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