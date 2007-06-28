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Poster of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
7.9
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix - Teaser trailer
Kinoafisha Films Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
7.9

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

, 2007
Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix
Great Britain, USA / Fairy Tale, Family, Drama, Adventure / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
7.9
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix - Teaser trailer
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix  Teaser trailer

Cast

Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe
Harry Potter
Rupert Grint
Rupert Grint
Ron Weasley
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Hermione Granger
Helena Bonham Carter
Helena Bonham Carter
Robbie Coltrane
Robbie Coltrane
Ralph Fiennes
Ralph Fiennes
Michael Gambon
Michael Gambon
Brendan Gleeson
Brendan Gleeson
Alastor 'Mad-Eye' Moody
Richard Griffiths
Richard Griffiths
Jason Isaacs
Jason Isaacs
Gary Oldman
Gary Oldman
Alan Rickman
Alan Rickman
Director David Yates
Writer Michael Goldenberg, J.K. Rowling
Composer Nicholas Hooper
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 27 July 2007
World premiere 28 June 2007
Release date
19 July 2007 Russia КароПрокат 12+
11 July 2007 Australia
19 July 2007 Belarus
8 July 2007 Belgium 14
11 July 2007 Brazil
11 July 2007 Canada PG
10 August 2007 China
19 July 2007 Czechia
13 July 2007 Denmark
20 July 2007 Estonia
13 July 2007 Finland
11 July 2007 France
12 July 2007 Germany
3 July 2007 Great Britain
21 August 2007 Greece
11 July 2007 Hong Kong
12 July 2007 Hungary
13 July 2007 Ireland
19 July 2007 Israel
11 July 2007 Italy
28 June 2007 Japan
19 July 2007 Kazakhstan
12 March 2023 Latvia N12
29 November 2025 Lithuania N7
12 July 2007 Mexico
11 July 2007 Netherlands
11 July 2007 New Zealand M
13 October 2023 Poland
12 July 2007 Portugal
20 July 2007 Romania
10 March 2023 Serbia
12 July 2007 Slovakia
19 July 2007 Slovenia
11 July 2007 South Korea
8 July 2007 Spain
13 July 2007 Sweden
11 July 2007 Thailand
10 August 2007 Turkey
22 December 2022 UAE PG13
11 July 2007 USA
19 July 2007 Ukraine
18 November 2022 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $150,000,000
Worldwide Gross $942,872,838
Production Warner Bros., Heyday Films
Also known as
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter y la Orden del Fénix, Harry Potter en de orde van de Feniks, Harry Potter et l'ordre du Phénix, Harry Potter och Fenixorden, Гарри Поттер и Орден Феникса, Garri Potter va Feniks jamiyati, Harii Pottâ to fushichô no kishidan, Harijs Poters un Fēniksa ordenis, Haris Poteris ir Fenikso brolija, Harri Potter və Simurq ordeni, Harry Potter a Fénixov rád, Harry Potter a Fénixův řád, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The IMAX Experience, Harry Potter dhe Urdhri i Feniksit, Harry Potter e a Ordem da Fénix, Harry Potter e a Ordem da Fênix, Harry Potter e l'Ordine della Fenice, Harry Potter és a Főnix rendje, Harry Potter i l'orde del Fènix, Harry Potter i Red feniksa, Harry Potter i Zakon Feniksa, Harry Potter in Feniksov red, Harry Potter ja Feeniksin kilta, Harry Potter ja Fööniksi ordu, Harry Potter og Føniksordenen, Harry Potter og Fønixordenen, Harry Potter și Ordinul Phoenix, Harry Potter und der Orden des Phönix, Harry Potter và Hội Phượng Hoàng, Harry Potter va Mahfel e Ghoghnoos, Harry Potter ve Zümrüdüanka Yoldaşlığı, O Harry Potter kai to Tagma tou foinika, The Order of the Phoenix, Tip Top, Ο Χάρι Πότερ και το Τάγμα του φοίνικα, Гаррі Поттер та Орден Фенікса, Хари Потер и Ред феникса, Хари Потер и Редот на фениксот, Хари Потър и орденът на феникса, Хәрри Поттер мен Феникс алқасы, हैरी पौटर और फीनिक्स की फौज, ハリー・ポッターと不死鳥の騎士団, 哈5, 哈利·波特与凤凰社, 哈利波特：鳳凰會的密令, Harry Potter 5 - The Order of the Phoenix, Гарри Поттер тата Феникс орденӗ, Հարրի Փոթերը և Փյունիկի միաբանությունը, ہیری پوٹر اینڈ دی آرڈر اف فینیکس, ഹാരി പോട്ടർ ആന്റ് ദ ഓർഡർ ഓഫ് ദ ഫീനിക്സ്, Harry Potter 5, Harry Potter eta Fenixaren Ordena, Harry Potter va Feniks Jamiyati, Гарри Поттер жана Феникс ордени, Гары Потэр і Ордэн Фенікса, ہیری پوٹر تہٕ پھینِک سٕنٛز جماعت, हैरी पॉटर और मायापंछी का समूह, ஆரி பாட்டர் அண்டு த ஆர்டர் ஆப் த பீனிக்சு, แฮร์รี่ พอตเตอร์กับภาคีนกฟีนิกซ์, Haris Puoteris ė Feniksa Bruolėjė, Harry Potter 5 - Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter e a Orde do Fénix, Harry Potter og Fönixreglan, Харри Поттер ба Галт шувууны бүлгэм, הרי פותר ומסדר עוף החול, هری پاتر و محفل ققنوس, हॅरी पॉटर अँड द ऑर्डर ऑफ द फिनिक्स, ਹੈਰੀ ਪੌਟਰ ਐਂਡ ਦ ਔਰਡਰ ਔਫ਼ ਦ ਫ਼ੀਨਿਕਸ, ჰარი პოტერი და ფენიქსის ორდენი, Hari Poter kaj la Ordeno de la Fenikso, Хәрри Поттер және Самұрық Ордені, هاري بوتر وجماعة العنقاء, ہیری پوٹر اور ققنس کا گروہ, ჰარი პოტერი დო ფენიქსიშ ორდენი, ハリーポッターと不死鳥の騎士団, 해리포터와 불사조 기사단

Film rating

7.9
Rate 118 votes
7.5 IMDb
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In overall ranking  415 In the Fairy Tale genre  23 In the Family genre  53 In the Drama genre  185 In the Adventure genre  115 In films of Great Britain  34 In films of USA  282 In films of 2007  7
Updated 27 July 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix - Teaser trailer
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Teaser trailer
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix - Trailer
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Quotes

Harry Potter This connection between me and Voldemort... what if the reason for it is that I am becoming more like him? I just feel so angry, all the time. What if after everything that I've been through, something's gone wrong inside me? What if I'm becoming bad?
Sirius Black I want you to listen to me very carefully, Harry. You're not a bad person. You're a very good person, who bad things have happened to. Besides, the world isn't split into good people and Death Eaters. We've all got both light and dark inside us. What matters is the part we choose to act on. That's who we really are.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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