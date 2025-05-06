5.9Ilya Muromets
Ilya Muromets, 1956
USSR / Adventure, Fairy Tale, Fantasy, Family / 18+
Cast
Ninel Myshkova
Vasilisa [Vilya, US]
Georgi Dyomin
Dobrynya Nikitich
Iya Arepina
Vsevolod Tyagushev
Nikolai Gladkov
Plenchishye
Shukur Burkhanov
Tsar Kalin
Director Aleksandr Ptushko
Writer Mikhail Kochnev
Composer Igor Morozov
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1956
Online premiere 31 May 2022
World premiere 9 September 1956
Release date
|1 January 1966
|USA
|9 September 1956
|USSR
Production Mosfilm
Based on “bylina”
Also known as
Ilya Muromets, The Sword and the Dragon, Ilia Muromets, The Epic Hero and the Beast, Илья Муромец, A fejedelem bajnoka, Balada voinicului, Der Kampf ums goldene Tor, Det gyllene svärdet, El ocaso de los bárbaros, Il conquistatore dei mongoli, Ilja Muromets, Ilja Muromez, Jättiläisten taistelu, La espada y el dragón, Le géant de la steppe, O leon tou Kievou, Trójgłowy smok, 三勇士, 以利亚·穆罗梅茨, 穆罗姆的伊里亚, 豪勇イリヤ 巨竜と魔王征服, Der Kampf um das goldene Tor
Updated 6 May 2025
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Similar films for Ilya Muromets
Finist. Pervyy bogatyr Adventure, Fantasy
2025, Russia
6.5
Sadko Fairy Tale, Family
1952, USSR
6.1
Ruslan and Ludmila Fantasy
1972, USSR
7.1
Scarlet Sails Family, Fairy Tale
1961, USSR
7.5
A Night Before Christmas Family, Fairy Tale
1961, USSR
7.7
Born to Win Comedy, Crime, Drama
1971, USA
5.7
Viy Horror, Comedy
1967, USSR
7.4
Twelfth Night Comedy
1955, USSR
7.0
Mayskaya Noch Comedy, Fantasy
1952, USSR
7.1
Twins Comedy
1945, USSR
7.3
Kashchey the Deathless Children's, Fantasy
1944, USSR
7.3
Skazka o rybake i rybke Children's, Short
1937, USSR
7.5
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Biography
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
2026, Canada / Czechia / Germany, Animation, Family