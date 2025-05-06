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Poster of Ilya Muromets
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Ilya Muromets
5.9

Ilya Muromets

, 1956
Ilya Muromets
USSR / Adventure, Fairy Tale, Fantasy, Family / 18+
Poster of Ilya Muromets
5.9

Cast

Boris Andreyev
Boris Andreyev
Ilja ivanovich Muromets
Andrei Abrikosov
Andrei Abrikosov
Prince Vladimir [Prince Vanda, US]
Ninel Myshkova
Vasilisa [Vilya, US]
Aleksandr Shvorin
Aleksandr Shvorin
Sokolnichek
Sergey Martinson
Sergey Martinson
Mishatychka
Georgi Dyomin
Dobrynya Nikitich
Sergei Stolyarov
Sergei Stolyarov
Mikhail Pugovkin
Mikhail Pugovkin
Iya Arepina
Vsevolod Tyagushev
Nikolai Gladkov
Plenchishye
Shukur Burkhanov
Tsar Kalin
Director Aleksandr Ptushko
Writer Mikhail Kochnev
Composer Igor Morozov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1956
Online premiere 31 May 2022
World premiere 9 September 1956
Release date
1 January 1966 USA
9 September 1956 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Based on “bylina”
Also known as
Ilya Muromets, The Sword and the Dragon, Ilia Muromets, The Epic Hero and the Beast, Илья Муромец, A fejedelem bajnoka, Balada voinicului, Der Kampf ums goldene Tor, Det gyllene svärdet, El ocaso de los bárbaros, Il conquistatore dei mongoli, Ilja Muromets, Ilja Muromez, Jättiläisten taistelu, La espada y el dragón, Le géant de la steppe, O leon tou Kievou, Trójgłowy smok, 三勇士, 以利亚·穆罗梅茨, 穆罗姆的伊里亚, 豪勇イリヤ 巨竜と魔王征服, Der Kampf um das goldene Tor

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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