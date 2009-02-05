Ben Nickerson Who the hell wears a Montalvo? Never heard of it.

Detective Hollis We searched every retailer in Shreveport. None of them have ever carried a Montalvo. They stopped making it in 1999.

Ben Nickerson That tells how popular they were.

Detective Riddick Maybe the guy was from Italy.

Ben Nickerson Right, this has all the earmarks of a mafia hit.

Lieutenant Merchant What about a tourist, you know, looking for some late-night action?