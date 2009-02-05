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Poster of Beyond a Reasonable Doubt
5.9
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Beyond a Reasonable Doubt
5.9

Beyond a Reasonable Doubt

, 2009
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt
USA / Mystery, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Beyond a Reasonable Doubt
5.9
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt - Dubbed trailer
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Remake of the 1956 film noir film "Beyond a Reasonable Doubt" in which a writer's plan to expose a corrupt district attorney takes an unexpected turn.

Cast

Jesse Metcalfe
Jesse Metcalfe
C.J. Nicholas
Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas
Mark Hunter
Toni Bentley
David Born
Juli Erickson
Juli Erickson
Amber Tamblyn
Amber Tamblyn
Ella Crystal
Joel Moore
Joel Moore
Corey Finley
Orlando Jones
Orlando Jones
Ben Nickerson
Lawrence P. Beron
Lieutenant Merchant
Sewell Whitney
Sewell Whitney
Martin Weldon
David Jensen
Gary Spota
Sharon K. London
Judge Sheppard
Director Peter Hyams
Writer Peter Hyams, Douglas Morrow
Composer David Shire
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 4 November 2010
World premiere 5 February 2009
Release date
18 February 2010 Russia Вест
18 February 2010 Belarus
4 February 2010 Germany
23 July 2009 Greece
11 September 2009 Indonesia
13 November 2009 Italy
18 February 2010 Kazakhstan
12 November 2009 Portugal
10 July 2009 Spain 12
5 February 2009 USA
18 February 2010 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $4,515,258
Production Autonomous Films, Foresight Unlimited, Government of Saudi Arabia
Also known as
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt, Más allá de la duda, A Verdade e o Medo, Acima de Qualquer Suspeita, Brez dvoma, Contre tout doute raisonnable, Dauto: Utsuwari no daishou, Falskt alibi, Gegen jeden Zweifel, Més enllà del dubte, Peran pasis ypopsias, Ponad wszelką wątpliwość, Présumé coupable, Un alibi perfetto, Uskyldig dømt, Väärä alibi, Väljaspool kahtlust, Πέραν πάσης υποψίας, Обґрунтований сумнів, Отвъд разумното съмнение, Разумное сомнение, ダウト　偽りの代償

Film rating

5.9
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt - Dubbed trailer
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt Dubbed trailer
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt - Trailer
Beyond a Reasonable Doubt Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Ben Nickerson Who the hell wears a Montalvo? Never heard of it.
Detective Hollis We searched every retailer in Shreveport. None of them have ever carried a Montalvo. They stopped making it in 1999.
Ben Nickerson That tells how popular they were.
Detective Riddick Maybe the guy was from Italy.
Ben Nickerson Right, this has all the earmarks of a mafia hit.
Lieutenant Merchant What about a tourist, you know, looking for some late-night action?
Ben Nickerson [sighs] Maybe. I don't know. This smells like an evidence box stored next to all those other evidence boxes of unsolved homicides. I hate that smell. I really do.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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