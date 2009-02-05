Ben Nickerson
Who the hell wears a Montalvo? Never heard of it.
Detective Hollis
We searched every retailer in Shreveport. None of them have ever carried a Montalvo. They stopped making it in 1999.
Ben Nickerson
That tells how popular they were.
Detective Riddick
Maybe the guy was from Italy.
Ben Nickerson
Right, this has all the earmarks of a mafia hit.
Lieutenant Merchant
What about a tourist, you know, looking for some late-night action?
Ben Nickerson
[sighs]
Maybe. I don't know. This smells like an evidence box stored next to all those other evidence boxes of unsolved homicides. I hate that smell. I really do.