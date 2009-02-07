Darbareye Elly, About Elly, À Procura de Elly, À propos d'Elly, A propósito de Elly, Alles über Elly, Alt om Elly, Cô Giáo Elly, Co wiesz o Elly?, Darbareye Elly ..., Despre Elly, Elly Hakkında, Elly története, Kanojo ga kieta hamabe, Majhul-ol-hovye/Unidentified, Procurando Elly, The Beach Where She Left, Ti apegine i Elly..., Τι απέγινε η Έλι..., История на Ели, История Элли, Про Елі, Све о Ели, 어바웃 엘리, 关于伊丽, 彼女が消えた浜辺, 海灘的那一天
Film rating
7.9
Rate10 votes
7.9IMDb
Quotes
AhmadA bitter ending is better than an endless bitterness.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.