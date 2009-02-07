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Poster of About Elly
7.9
Kinoafisha Films About Elly
7.9

About Elly

, 2009
Darbareye Elly
Iran, France / Mystery / 18+
Poster of About Elly
7.9

Cast

Golshifteh Farahani
Golshifteh Farahani
Shahab Hosseini
Shahab Hosseini
Merila Zare'i
Taraneh Alidoosti
Taraneh Alidoosti
Mani Haghighi
Mani Haghighi
Payman Maadi
Payman Maadi
Director Asghar Farhadi
Writer Asghar Farhadi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iran / France
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 21 September 2009
World premiere 7 February 2009
Release date
1 January 2010 Brazil
9 September 2009 France
14 September 2012 Great Britain
6 June 2009 Iran
18 June 2010 Italy
23 September 2010 Netherlands
Worldwide Gross $879,422
Production Simaye Mehr
Also known as
Darbareye Elly, About Elly, À Procura de Elly, À propos d'Elly, A propósito de Elly, Alles über Elly, Alt om Elly, Cô Giáo Elly, Co wiesz o Elly?, Darbareye Elly ..., Despre Elly, Elly Hakkında, Elly története, Kanojo ga kieta hamabe, Majhul-ol-hovye/Unidentified, Procurando Elly, The Beach Where She Left, Ti apegine i Elly..., Τι απέγινε η Έλι..., История на Ели, История Элли, Про Елі, Све о Ели, 어바웃 엘리, 关于伊丽, 彼女が消えた浜辺, 海灘的那一天

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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