Poster of Night Train
Рейтинги
5.7 IMDb Rating: 5.7
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Night Train

Night Train

Night Train 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 15 April 2009
Release date
15 April 2009 Russia 16+
9 April 2010 France
3 December 2010 Germany
20 June 2009 Great Britain
15 April 2009 Kazakhstan
15 April 2009 USA
15 April 2009 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production A-Mark Entertainment, FilmTiger, Instinctive Film
Also known as
Night Train, Chuyến Tàu Đêm, Foniki diadromi, Gece Treni, La caja 2, Le Train de Nuit, Midnight Train, Noćni voz, O Último Comboio, Öine rong, Viagem Sem Volta, Wspólnicy z przypadku, Φονική διαδρομή, Нощен влак, Призрачный экспресс, 奪魂夜車
Director
Brian King
Cast
Steve Zahn
Leelee Sobieski
Danny Glover
Constantine Gregory
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Night Train
The Night Train 3.8
The Night Train (2016)
Strangers on a Train 8.1
Strangers on a Train (1951)
Acts of Violence 5.9
Acts of Violence (2018)
Ava's Possessions 5.6
Ava's Possessions (2015)
Branded 4.4
Branded (2012)
Altitude 4.6
Altitude (2011)
The Midnight Meat Train 6.3
The Midnight Meat Train (2008)
The I Inside 6.2
The I Inside (2003)
Jolt 6.3
Jolt (2021)
Six Underground 6.4
Six Underground (2019)
Ninja Immovable Heart 1.9
Ninja Immovable Heart (2014)
Proud Mary 5.0
Proud Mary (2018)

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Miles There's no vote! No democracy! My train is a damn dictatorship, and I'm the damn dictator! So put down that knife, cleaver, or whatever hell you call it - and return to your damn seat! And your damn senses!
