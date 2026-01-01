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Poster of Diabolique
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Diabolique
8.0

Diabolique

, 1955
Les diaboliques
France / Mystery, Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of Diabolique
8.0

Synopsis

The wife and mistress of a cruel headmaster conspire to kill him; after the murder is committed, his corpse disappears, and strange events begin to plague the two women.

Cast

Simone Signoret
Simone Signoret
Nicole Horner
Véra Clouzot
Christina Delassalle
Paul Meurisse
Michel Delassalle
Pierre Larquey
Michel Serrault
Monsieur Raymond - le surveillant
Jean Brochard
Plantiveau - le concierge
Charles Vanel
Charles Vanel
Alfred Fichet - le commissaire
Thérèse Dorny
Madame Herboux
Georges Chamarat
Le docteur Loisy
Robert Dalban
Le garagiste
Camille Guérini
Le photographe
Director Henri-Georges Clouzot
Writer Pierre Boileau, Thomas Narcejac, Henri-Georges Clouzot, Jérôme Géronimi
Composer Georges Van Parys
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 29 January 1955
Release date
6 May 1955 Algeria
1 October 1955 Austria
25 March 1955 Belgium
31 August 1955 Denmark
30 March 1956 Finland
29 January 1955 France
28 April 1955 Germany
19 April 1955 Great Britain
31 October 1956 Italy
19 July 1955 Japan
18 November 1955 Netherlands
20 February 1959 Portugal
28 April 1957 Spain
11 July 1955 Sweden
14 March 1955 Tunisia
1 November 1957 Turkey
21 November 1955 USA
Worldwide Gross $12,498
Production Filmsonor, Vera Films
Also known as
Les Diaboliques, Las diabólicas, Demoni, Die Teuflischen, Дьяволицы, As Diabólicas, Demona, Diabolique, The Fiends, Akuma no yôna onna, Apsėstieji, Dábelské zeny, De bezetenen, De djävulska, Demonen, Det onde spill, Devilish, Diabolicele, Diabolské ženy, I diabolici, Les Démoniaques, Les diabòliques, Les Veuves, Oi diavologynaikes, Ördöngösök, Pirulliset, Rædslernes hus, Şeytan ruhlu insanlar, Şeytanlar, Shayateen, Shaytonlar, Sheytan sefatan, The Devils, Widmo, Zlobnici, Οι διαβολογυναίκες, Диаболичните, Диаболично, Дияволиці, Шайтандар, 恶魔, 悪魔のような女（1955）, 浴室情殺案, 室情杀案, 魔鬼双姝

Film rating

8.0
Rate 11 votes
8.1 IMDb

Quotes

Plantiveau, le concierge Watch out, ma'am. That's the deep part where you are.
Christina Delassalle There is no danger. I can swim.
Plantiveau, le concierge That don't mean a thing. It's always the ones who know how that get drowned. The ones who can't, don't go near the pool.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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