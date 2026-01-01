Les Diaboliques, Las diabólicas, Demoni, Die Teuflischen, Дьяволицы, As Diabólicas, Demona, Diabolique, The Fiends, Akuma no yôna onna, Apsėstieji, Dábelské zeny, De bezetenen, De djävulska, Demonen, Det onde spill, Devilish, Diabolicele, Diabolské ženy, I diabolici, Les Démoniaques, Les diabòliques, Les Veuves, Oi diavologynaikes, Ördöngösök, Pirulliset, Rædslernes hus, Şeytan ruhlu insanlar, Şeytanlar, Shayateen, Shaytonlar, Sheytan sefatan, The Devils, Widmo, Zlobnici, Οι διαβολογυναίκες, Диаболичните, Диаболично, Дияволиці, Шайтандар, 恶魔, 悪魔のような女（1955）, 浴室情殺案, 室情杀案, 魔鬼双姝
Film rating
8.0
Rate11 votes
8.1IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Plantiveau, le conciergeWatch out, ma'am. That's the deep part where you are.
Christina DelassalleThere is no danger. I can swim.
Plantiveau, le conciergeThat don't mean a thing. It's always the ones who know how that get drowned. The ones who can't, don't go near the pool.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.