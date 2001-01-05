5.8The Body
The Body, 2001
USA, Israel, Germany / Mystery, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Synopsis
A crucified body dated back to the 1st century A.D is uncovered at an ancient cave in Jerusalem. Trouble ensues as word spreads.
Cast
Lillian Lux
Mother
Director Jonas McCord
Writer Richard Sapir, Jonas McCord
Composer Serge Colbert
Film details
Country USA / Israel / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 8 February 2002
World premiere 5 January 2001
Release date
|12 February 2007
|Russia
|12+
|13 April 2001
|Australia
|15 June 2001
|France
|13 December 2001
|Germany
|12
|4 May 2001
|Greece
|5 January 2001
|Kazakhstan
|13 December 2001
|Portugal
|20 December 2001
|USA
|5 January 2001
|Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $280,777
Production MDP Worldwide, Helkon Media, Green Moon Productions
Also known as
The Body, El cuerpo, O Corpo, A test, Das geheimnisvolle Grab, Le corps, Le tombeau, Misiune în Țara Sfântă, Potraga, Pytanie do Boga, Stíny mrtvých, The Body - Das geheimnisvolle Grab, The Body (El cuerpo), Tiene mŕtvych, To soma, Το σώμα, Тело, Тялото, 抹殺者, 聖經密碼戰
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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