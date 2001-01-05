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Poster of The Body
5.8
Kinoafisha Films The Body
5.8

The Body

, 2001
The Body
USA, Israel, Germany / Mystery, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Body
5.8

Synopsis

A crucified body dated back to the 1st century A.D is uncovered at an ancient cave in Jerusalem. Trouble ensues as word spreads.

Cast

Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas
Father Matt Gutierrez
Olivia Williams
Olivia Williams
Sharon Golban
Derek Jacobi
Derek Jacobi
Father Lavelle
Jason Flemyng
Jason Flemyng
Father Walter Winstead
Lillian Lux
Mother
John Wood
John Wood
Cardinal Pesci
John Shrapnel
Moshe Cohen
Makram Khoury
Makram Khoury
Nasir Hamid
Vernon Dobtcheff
Monsignor
Ian McNeice
Ian McNeice
Dr. Sproul
Director Jonas McCord
Writer Richard Sapir, Jonas McCord
Composer Serge Colbert
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Israel / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 8 February 2002
World premiere 5 January 2001
Release date
12 February 2007 Russia 12+
13 April 2001 Australia
15 June 2001 France
13 December 2001 Germany 12
4 May 2001 Greece
5 January 2001 Kazakhstan
13 December 2001 Portugal
20 December 2001 USA
5 January 2001 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $280,777
Production MDP Worldwide, Helkon Media, Green Moon Productions
Also known as
The Body, El cuerpo, O Corpo, A test, Das geheimnisvolle Grab, Le corps, Le tombeau, Misiune în Țara Sfântă, Potraga, Pytanie do Boga, Stíny mrtvých, The Body - Das geheimnisvolle Grab, The Body (El cuerpo), Tiene mŕtvych, To soma, Το σώμα, Тело, Тялото, 抹殺者, 聖經密碼戰

Film rating

5.8
Rate 12 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 5 May 2025

Quotes

Moshe Cohen Religion is not based on rational system of proofs. It survives because of human need.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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