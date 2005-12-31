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Poster of Day Watch
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Day Watch
6.7

Day Watch

, 2005
Day Watch
Russia / Mystery, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Day Watch
6.7

Cast

Konstantin Khabensky
Konstantin Khabensky
Anton
Vladimir Menshov
Vladimir Menshov
Geser
Viktor Verzhbitskiy
Viktor Verzhbitskiy
Zavulon
Mariya Poroshina
Mariya Poroshina
Svetlana
Dmitry Martynov
Egor
Zhanna Friske
Zhanna Friske
Alisa
Aleksey Chadov
Aleksey Chadov
Kostya
Galina Tyunina
Galina Tyunina
Olga
Gosha Kutsenko
Gosha Kutsenko
Aleksei Maklakov
Aleksei Maklakov
Aleksandr Samoylenko
Aleksandr Samoylenko
Anna Slyu
Anna Slyu
Director Timur Bekmambetov
Writer Sergei Lukyanenko, Timur Bekmambetov, Alexander Talal
Composer Yuriy Poteenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 5 October 2007
World premiere 31 December 2005
Release date
1 January 2006 Russia 12+
6 January 2006 Armenia
28 February 2006 Australia
1 January 2006 Belarus
1 January 2007 Brazil
6 January 2006 Estonia
23 January 2008 France
20 September 2007 Germany
24 May 2007 Great Britain
27 September 2007 Greece
1 November 2007 Hong Kong
5 October 2007 Ireland 15
9 November 2007 Italy
16 February 2008 Japan
1 January 2006 Kazakhstan
6 January 2006 Latvia
30 September 2007 Malaysia
5 October 2007 Mexico
1 January 2006 Netherlands
30 August 2007 New Zealand
19 October 2007 Norway
18 October 2007 Peru
5 September 2007 Philippines
14 September 2007 Poland
4 October 2007 Singapore
21 September 2007 Spain
21 September 2007 Sweden
7 September 2007 Taiwan
12 October 2007 Turkey
1 January 2007 USA
1 January 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $4,200,000
Worldwide Gross $42,918,532
Production Bazelevs Production, Perviy Kanal, TABBAK
Also known as
Dnevnoy dozor, Day Watch, Guardianes del día, Guardiões do Dia, Night Watch 2, 日巡者, Daywatch, Denná hliadka, Denní hlídka, Dienas sardze, Dienos sargyba, Dnevna straža, Gündüz nöbeti, I guardiani del giorno, Kỷ Nguyên Bóng Tối, Lysets vogtere, Nappali őrség, Night Patrol 2, Oi fylakes tis meras, Päevane patrull, Rondul de zi, Straż dzienna, Wächter des Tages, Дневной дозор, デイ・ウォッチ, 守夜人2, 守日人, 守日者, Дневной дозор: Мел судьбы

Film rating

6.7
Rate 67 votes
6.4 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2416 In the Mystery genre  57 In the Thriller genre  477 In the Action genre  552 In the Sci-Fi genre  315 In films of Russia  296 In films of 2005  37
Updated 13 May 2021

Quotes

[first lines]
Narrator Why does the wind come? To cover tracks where we have passed... so no one thinks we are still alive. It was long ago and no one can remember now how the Warriors of Light and the Warriors of Darkness clashed on the Bridge of Justice... how blood was spilled... how the great Jassar's heart could not bear it and he stopped the battle. But once, when the night is longer than the day, a new Great One will come and the world will be plunged into darkness. And nothing can save it, except for the Chalk of Fate. This Chalk is kept in an impenetrable fortress, and everyone who came for it and entered the gate would perish in the endless maze. So had it always been until Tamerlane came.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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