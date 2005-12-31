[first lines]

Narrator Why does the wind come? To cover tracks where we have passed... so no one thinks we are still alive. It was long ago and no one can remember now how the Warriors of Light and the Warriors of Darkness clashed on the Bridge of Justice... how blood was spilled... how the great Jassar's heart could not bear it and he stopped the battle. But once, when the night is longer than the day, a new Great One will come and the world will be plunged into darkness. And nothing can save it, except for the Chalk of Fate. This Chalk is kept in an impenetrable fortress, and everyone who came for it and entered the gate would perish in the endless maze. So had it always been until Tamerlane came.