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Poster of Inspektor Gull
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Inspektor Gull
7.0

Inspektor Gull

, 1979
Inspektor Gull
USSR / Mystery / 18+
Poster of Inspektor Gull
7.0

Cast

Elena Proklova
Elena Proklova
Sheila Birling
Vladimir Zeldin
Vladimir Zeldin
Arthur Birling
Juozas Budraitis
Juozas Budraitis
Inspektor Goole
Elza Radziņa
Sybil Birling
Lembit Ulfsak
Lembit Ulfsak
Eric Birling
Ivars Kalnins
Ivars Kalnins
Gerald Croft
Anita Grube
Dead Girl
Anda Zaice
Anda Zaice
Edna
Paul Butkevich
Paul Butkevich
Police Inspector
Juris Strenga
Head Doctor of an Asylum
Director Aleksandr Proshkin
Writer J.B. Priestley, Aleksandr Proshkin
Composer Eduard Artemyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 16 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 13 September 1979
Production Ekran
Also known as
Inspektor Gull, Инспектор Гулл

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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