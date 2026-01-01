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7.0
Kinoafisha
Films
Inspektor Gull
7.0
Inspektor Gull
, 1979
Inspektor Gull
USSR / Mystery / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.0
Cast
Elena Proklova
Sheila Birling
Vladimir Zeldin
Arthur Birling
Juozas Budraitis
Inspektor Goole
Elza Radziņa
Sybil Birling
Lembit Ulfsak
Eric Birling
Ivars Kalnins
Gerald Croft
Anita Grube
Dead Girl
Anda Zaice
Edna
Paul Butkevich
Police Inspector
Juris Strenga
Head Doctor of an Asylum
Director
Aleksandr Proshkin
Writer
J.B. Priestley
,
Aleksandr Proshkin
Composer
Eduard Artemyev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 16 minutes
Production year
1979
World premiere
13 September 1979
Production
Ekran
Also known as
Inspektor Gull, Инспектор Гулл
More
Film rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
7.1
IMDb
Showtimes
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