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Poster of End of the Road
4.8
Kinoafisha Films End of the Road
4.8

End of the Road

, 2022
End of the Road
USA / Drama, Mystery, Thriller / 18+
Poster of End of the Road
4.8

Cast

Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah
Brenda
Beau Bridges
Beau Bridges
Hammers
Ludacris
Ludacris
Reggie
Keith Jardine
Keith Jardine
Frances Lee McCain
Val
Mychala Lee
Kelly
Shaun Dixon
Cam
Jesse Luken
Ruck
Tabatha Shaun
Shelby
Jasper Keen
Passenger Dude
Micah McNeil
Driver Dude
Director Millicent Shelton
Writer Christopher J. Moore, David Loughery
Composer Craig DeLeon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 9 September 2022
World premiere 9 September 2022
Release date
9 September 2022 Germany 16
9 September 2022 South Korea 15
MPAA R
Production 42, Edmonds Entertainment, Flavor Unit Entertainment
Also known as
End of the Road, Final del camino, 絕路, Capătul drumului, Đường Cùng, Fim da Estrada, Final de trayecto, Koniec drogi, Yolun Bittiği Yer, Кінець дороги, Конец дороги, نهاية الطريق, 엔드 오브 더 로드, エンド・オブ・ロード, 绝路, 路的尽头, انتهای جاده, สุดปลายถนน, ته خط, پایان جاده, پایان راه, エンドオブロード, آخر خط

Film rating

4.8
Rate 12 votes
4.8 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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