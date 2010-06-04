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Poster of Needle
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Needle
4.8

Needle

, 2010
Needle
Australia / Mystery, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Needle
4.8

Synopsis

A killer uses an 18th century machine with supernatural powers to terrorize students at a college.

Cast

Michael Dorman
Michael Dorman
Ben Rutherford
Travis Fimmel
Travis Fimmel
Marcus Rutherford
Tahyna Tozzi
Tahyna Tozzi
Mary Matthews
Jessica Marais
Kandi
Trilby Glover
Isabel Du Pont
Khan Chittenden
Ben Mendelsohn
Ben Mendelsohn
Detective Meares
Murray Bartlett
Murray Bartlett
Tony Martin
John Jarratt
John Jarratt
Paul the Coroner
Jane Badler
Professor Banyon
Nathaniel Buzolic
Nathaniel Buzolic
Ryan
Luke Carroll
Nelson
Director John V. Soto
Writer Anthony Egan, John V. Soto
Composer Jamie Blanks
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 3 April 2013
World premiere 4 June 2010
Release date
4 June 2010 Australia
14 April 2011 Germany
13 June 2011 Great Britain
11 January 2012 Netherlands
9 October 2010 USA
MPAA R
Budget $2,100,000
Worldwide Gross $259,185
Production Filmscope Entertainment
Also known as
Needle, Agujas, Black Magic, Força Oculta, Force Occulte, Kara Büyü, Needle - Deinem Schicksal entkommst du nicht, Needle: la maldición, The Curse, Голка, Игла, デスドール

Film rating

4.8
Rate 11 votes
4.7 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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