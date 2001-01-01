|6 October 2002
|Russia
|18+
|3 July 2003
|Czechia
|15+
|1 January 2001
|France
|6 October 2002
|Kazakhstan
|9 November 2002
|USA
|6 October 2002
|Ukraine
Jason Isaacs taught his backing dancers their routines. "The 'dealers' were actually stunt performers, but for this sequence they were required to dance. They were utterly freaked out by that. I was drilling them up there in the car park to a backing track by Percy Sledge -- I reckon it's probably the hardest stunt they've ever had to perform."