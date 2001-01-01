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Poster of The Last Minute
5.8
Kinoafisha Films The Last Minute
5.8

The Last Minute

, 2001
The Last Minute
Great Britain, USA / Drama, Thriller, Mystery / 18+
Poster of The Last Minute
5.8

Cast

Max Beesley
Max Beesley
Billy Byrne
Emily Corrie
Anna
Ciarán McMenamin
Ciarán McMenamin
Garvey
Jason Isaacs
Jason Isaacs
Dave 'Percy' Sledge
Kate Ashfield
Kate Ashfield
Janey
Anthony Higgins
Mitchell Walsh
Joseph Bennett
Jarman
Tom Bell
Grimshanks
Ronnie McCann
Price
Frank Harper
Cabbie
Director Stephen Norrington
Writer Stephen Norrington
Composer Paul Rabjohns
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 1 January 2001
Release date
6 October 2002 Russia 18+
3 July 2003 Czechia 15+
1 January 2001 France
6 October 2002 Kazakhstan
9 November 2002 USA
6 October 2002 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $3,639
Production Venom Productions Limited
Also known as
The Last Minute, O Último Minuto, Ena lepto prothesmia, Minutos de Fama, Ostatnia chwila, To teleftaio lepto, В последний момент, クレイジー・ワールド

Film rating

5.8
Rate 13 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Jason Isaacs taught his backing dancers their routines. "The 'dealers' were actually stunt performers, but for this sequence they were required to dance. They were utterly freaked out by that. I was drilling them up there in the car park to a backing track by Percy Sledge -- I reckon it's probably the hardest stunt they've ever had to perform."

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