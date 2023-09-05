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Poster of The Serpent's Egg
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Serpent's Egg
6.6

The Serpent's Egg

, 1977
The Serpent's Egg
USA, West Germany / Mystery, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Serpent's Egg
6.6

Synopsis

Following the suicide of his beloved brother and deaths of even the most distant acquaintances, Abel Rosenberg attempts to discover the truth while facing depression, alcoholism, and anti-semitism.

Cast

Liv Ullmann
Liv Ullmann
Manuela Rosenberg
Heinz Bennent
Hans Vergerus
Toni Burger
Mr. Rosenberg
Christian Berkel
Christian Berkel
Student
Paula Braend
Mrs. Hemse
Gert Fröbe
Inspector Bauer
David Carradine
David Carradine
Abel Rosenberg
Erna Brünell
Mrs. Rosenberg
Paul Bürks
Cabaret Comedian
Gaby Dohm
Woman with baby
Director Ingmar Bergman
Writer Ingmar Bergman
Composer Rolf A. Wilhelm
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / West Germany
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1977
World premiere 26 October 1977
Release date
26 October 1977 Russia 18+
13 October 1978 Finland
28 October 1977 Germany
26 October 1977 Kazakhstan
27 July 1978 Portugal
6 July 1978 Spain
28 October 1977 Sweden
26 January 1978 USA
26 October 1977 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget 12,000,000 DEM
Worldwide Gross $39,238
Production Dino De Laurentiis Company, Rialto Film, Bavaria Film
Also known as
The Serpent's Egg, El huevo de la serpiente, Das Schlangenei, O Ovo da Serpente, Zmijsko jaje, Gyvatės kiaušinis, Het slangenei, Ingmar Bergman's The Serpent's Egg, Jajo węża, Käärmeenmuna, Kígyótojás, L'Œuf du serpent, L'uovo del serpente, Ormens ägg, Ormens egg, Oul de șarpe, Slangens æg, To avgo tou fidiou, Το αυγό του φιδιού, Змеиное яйцо, Змийско яйце, Змијско јаје, Зміїне яйце, 蛇蛋, L'oeuf du serpent

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 5 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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