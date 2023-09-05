ProductionDino De Laurentiis Company, Rialto Film, Bavaria Film
Also known as
The Serpent's Egg, El huevo de la serpiente, Das Schlangenei, O Ovo da Serpente, Zmijsko jaje, Gyvatės kiaušinis, Het slangenei, Ingmar Bergman's The Serpent's Egg, Jajo węża, Käärmeenmuna, Kígyótojás, L'Œuf du serpent, L'uovo del serpente, Ormens ägg, Ormens egg, Oul de șarpe, Slangens æg, To avgo tou fidiou, Το αυγό του φιδιού, Змеиное яйцо, Змийско яйце, Змијско јаје, Зміїне яйце, 蛇蛋, L'oeuf du serpent
Film rating
6.6
Rate10 votes
6.6IMDb
Updated 5 September 2023
Stills
Quotes
Abel RosenbergI wake up from a nightmare and find that real life is worse than the dream.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.