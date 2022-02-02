Pandora and the Flying Dutchman, Pandora, Pandora und der fliegende Holländer, I Pandora kai o iptamenos Ollandos, Los amores de Pandora, Os Amores de Pandora, Pandora i Latający Holender, Pandora ja lentävä hollantilainen, Pandora och den flygande holländaren, Pandora og den flyvende hollænder, Pandora og den flyvende hollender, Pandora şi olandezul zburător, Pandora y el holandés errante, Η Πανδώρα και ο Ιπτάμενος Ολλανδός, Пандора и Летучий Голландец, Пандора и Летящия холандец, パンドラ, Pandora och den flyggade holländaren, 판도라와 방랑하는 화란인
Film rating
6.9
Rate10 votes
6.9IMDb
Updated 2 February 2022
Stills
Quotes
Geoffrey FieldingThe measure of love is what one is willing to give up for it. Who said that?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.