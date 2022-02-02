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Poster of Pandora and the Flying Dutchman
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Pandora and the Flying Dutchman
6.9

Pandora and the Flying Dutchman

, 1951
Pandora and the Flying Dutchman
Great Britain / Drama, Fantasy, Mystery / 18+
Poster of Pandora and the Flying Dutchman
6.9

Cast

James Mason
James Mason
Hendrick van der Zee
Ava Gardner
Ava Gardner
Pandora Reynolds
Nigel Patrick
Stephen Cameron
Sheila Sim
Janet
Harold Warrender
Geoffrey Fielding
Mario Cabré
Juan Montalvo
Marius Goring
Reggie Demarest
John Laurie
Angus
Pamela Mason
Jenny
Patricia Raine
Peggy
Director Albert Lewin
Writer Albert Lewin
Composer Alan Rawsthorne
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 1951
World premiere 1 February 1951
Release date
1 March 1953 Austria 12
13 April 1951 Finland
19 September 1951 France
26 December 1951 Sweden
15 October 1951 USA
Budget $1,500,000
Worldwide Gross $31,805
Production Dorkay Productions, Romulus Films
Also known as
Pandora and the Flying Dutchman, Pandora, Pandora und der fliegende Holländer, I Pandora kai o iptamenos Ollandos, Los amores de Pandora, Os Amores de Pandora, Pandora i Latający Holender, Pandora ja lentävä hollantilainen, Pandora och den flygande holländaren, Pandora og den flyvende hollænder, Pandora og den flyvende hollender, Pandora şi olandezul zburător, Pandora y el holandés errante, Η Πανδώρα και ο Ιπτάμενος Ολλανδός, Пандора и Летучий Голландец, Пандора и Летящия холандец, パンドラ, Pandora och den flyggade holländaren, 판도라와 방랑하는 화란인

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 2 February 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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