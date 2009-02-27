5.9The Gift / Echelon Conspiracy
Echelon Conspiracy, 2009
USA / Mystery, Action, Thriller / 18+
Cast
Todd Jensen
Agent Fletcher
Ilan Goodman
Dennis
Director Greg Marcks
Writer Michael Nitsberg, Kevin Alyn Elders
Composer Bobby Tahouri
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 27 February 2009
Release date
|12 March 2009
|Russia
|12 March 2009
|Belarus
|2 October 2009
|Germany
|27 February 2009
|Great Britain
|12 March 2009
|Kazakhstan
|12 March 2009
|Netherlands
|27 February 2009
|New Zealand
|M
|27 February 2009
|USA
|12 March 2009
|Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $2,186,782
Production Dark Castle Entertainment, Mobicom Entertainment, BUFO
Also known as
Echelon Conspiracy, The Gift, A Chamada, A Conspiração de Echelon, Az Echelon-összeesküvés, Büyük Komplo, Conspiracy, Conspiratie la nivel înalt, Conspiration, Die Echelon-Verschwörung, Dovana, Echelon Conspiracy - Il dono, Echelon salaliitto, Echelon: Συνωμοσία εκ των έσω, Echeloni vandenõu, Học Thuyết Khủng Bố, Konspiracja Echelon, La conspiración del poder, Spiknutí: Echelon, The Conspiracy, Zarota Echelon, Zavera Ešlon, Подарок, Подарунок, Подаръкът, エネミーオブU.S.A., 夺命手机, 奪命手機
Updated 12 November 2020
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