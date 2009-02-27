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Poster of Echelon Conspiracy
5.9
Echelon Conspiracy - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Echelon Conspiracy
5.9

Echelon Conspiracy

, 2009
The Gift / Echelon Conspiracy
USA / Mystery, Action, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Echelon Conspiracy
5.9
Echelon Conspiracy - Dubbed trailer
Echelon Conspiracy  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Shane West
Shane West
Max Peterson
Edward Burns
Edward Burns
John Reed
Gosha Kutsenko
Gosha Kutsenko
Russian General
Martin Sheen
Martin Sheen
Raymond Burke
Jonathan Pryce
Jonathan Pryce
Mueller
Todd Jensen
Agent Fletcher
Gubanov Sergei
Gubanov Sergei
Yuri Malanin
Ving Rhames
Ving Rhames
Agent Dave Grant
Tamara Feldman
Kamila
Ilan Goodman
Dennis
Director Greg Marcks
Writer Michael Nitsberg, Kevin Alyn Elders
Composer Bobby Tahouri
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 27 February 2009
Release date
12 March 2009 Russia
12 March 2009 Belarus
2 October 2009 Germany
27 February 2009 Great Britain
12 March 2009 Kazakhstan
12 March 2009 Netherlands
27 February 2009 New Zealand M
27 February 2009 USA
12 March 2009 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $2,186,782
Production Dark Castle Entertainment, Mobicom Entertainment, BUFO
Also known as
Echelon Conspiracy, The Gift, A Chamada, A Conspiração de Echelon, Az Echelon-összeesküvés, Büyük Komplo, Conspiracy, Conspiratie la nivel înalt, Conspiration, Die Echelon-Verschwörung, Dovana, Echelon Conspiracy - Il dono, Echelon salaliitto, Echelon: Συνωμοσία εκ των έσω, Echeloni vandenõu, Học Thuyết Khủng Bố, Konspiracja Echelon, La conspiración del poder, Spiknutí: Echelon, The Conspiracy, Zarota Echelon, Zavera Ešlon, Подарок, Подарунок, Подаръкът, エネミーオブU.S.A., 夺命手机, 奪命手機

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Echelon Conspiracy - Dubbed trailer
Echelon Conspiracy Dubbed trailer
Echelon Conspiracy - Trailer
Echelon Conspiracy Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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