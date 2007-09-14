Similar films for The Girl by the Lake
Into the Labyrinth Thriller
2019, Italy
6.0
The Girl in the Fog Thriller, Crime
2017, France / Germany / Italy
6.0
I Am the Abyss Thriller
2022, Italy
5.0
Nostalgia Drama
2022, Italy / France
6.0
Vivere Drama
2019, Italy
5.0
5 is the Perfect Number Action, Comedy
2019, Belgium / Italy / France
5.0
Mother's Instinct Thriller
2018, France / Belgium
6.0
One of the Family Comedy, Crime
2018, Italy
5.0
Don't Be Bad Drama
2015, Italy
7.0
The Jewel Drama
2011, France / Italy
6.0
Gorbaciof Drama
2010, Italy
6.0
A Quiet Life Drama, Crime
2010, Germany / France / Italy
6.0