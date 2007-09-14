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Poster of The Girl by the Lake
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Girl by the Lake
6.5

The Girl by the Lake

, 2007
Ragazza del lago, La
Italy / Mystery, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Girl by the Lake
6.5

Cast

Toni Servillo
Toni Servillo
Commissario Sanzio
Omero Antonutti
Marco Baliani
Nadal
Denis Fasolo
Roberto
Nello Mascia
Nello Mascia
Alfredo
Giulia Michelini
Francesca
Fausto Maria Sciarappa
Fausto Maria Sciarappa
Ispettore Lorenzo Siboldi
Franco Ravera
Mario
Sara D'Amario
Dott.ssa Giani
Heidi Caldart
Silvia Nadal
Alessia Piovan
Anna Nadal
Director Andrea Molaioli
Writer Karin Fossum, Sandro Petraglia, Ludovica Rampoldi
Composer Teho Teardo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 14 September 2007
Release date
14 September 2007 Italy
10 October 2007 USA
Budget €2,460,000
Worldwide Gross $4,927,268
Production Indigo Film, Medusa Film, Sky
Also known as
La ragazza del lago, The Girl by the Lake, No mires atrás, A tó leánya, Devojka pored jezera, Djevojka s jezera, Dziewczyna z jeziora, Dziewczyna znad jeziora, Flickan vid sjön, La fille du lac, La noia del llac, Menina do Lago, Mergina prie ežero, To koritsi tis limnis, Vieni a casa mia, Το κορίτσι της λίμνης, Девушка у озера, 湖のほとりで, 湖边的少女, 호반의 여인

Film rating

6.5
Rate 13 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack The Girl by the Lake
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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