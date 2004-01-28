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Poster of Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
5.9

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

, 2004
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
USA / Mystery, Action, Family, Comedy, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
5.9

Cast

Frankie Muniz
Cody Banks
Hannah Spearritt
Emily
Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson
Derek
Keith Allain
Keith Allain
Diaz
Keith David
Keith David
James Faulkner
James Faulkner
Kenworth
Cynthia Stevenson
Cynthia Stevenson
Mrs. Banks
Connor Widdows
Alfie Allen
Alfie Allen
Daniel Roebuck
Daniel Roebuck
Mr. Banks
Anna Chancellor
Anna Chancellor
Jo Kenworth
David Kelly
Trival
Director Kevin Allen
Writer Harald Zwart, Jeffrey Jurgensen, Dylan Sellers, Don Rhymer
Composer Mark Thomas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 26 March 2004
World premiere 28 January 2004
Release date
15 April 2004 Russia
18 March 2004 Australia PG
18 August 2004 Bahrain
15 April 2004 Belarus
12 March 2004 Canada
2 July 2004 Denmark
16 June 2004 France TP
3 December 2004 Germany
26 March 2004 Great Britain PG
8 November 2005 Hungary 12
26 March 2004 Ireland PG
15 April 2004 Kazakhstan
4 August 2004 Kuwait
24 June 2004 Netherlands
15 April 2004 New Zealand PG
18 June 2004 Norway
17 June 2004 Singapore PG
23 April 2004 South Africa
18 June 2004 Spain A
12 March 2004 Sweden 15
30 October 2004 Taiwan
29 April 2004 Thailand
14 July 2004 UAE
12 March 2004 USA
15 April 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $26,000,000
Worldwide Gross $28,818,995
Production Dylan Sellers Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Splendid Pictures
Also known as
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London, Agent Cody Banks 2, Agente Cody Banks 2: Destino a Londres, Агент Коди Бэнкс 2: Пункт назначения - Лондон, Agent Cody Banks 2: Cel Londyn, Agent Cody Banks 2: Mission London, Agent Cody Banks 2: Oppdrag London, Agent Cody Banks 2: Sihtkoht London, Agent Cody Mission in London, Agentas Kodis Benksas. Užduotis Londone, Agente Cody Banks 2 - Destinazione Londra, Agentti Cody Banks 2: Päämääränä Lontoo, Agentul Cody Banks 2: Destinatia Londra, Ajan Cody Banks 2: Hedef Londra, Cody Banks 2 - Missão em Londres, Cody Banks agent secret 2 - Destination Londres, L'agent Cody Banks 2: Destination Londres, O Agente Teen 2, O Agente Teen 2: Missão Londres, O asylliptos Cody 2: Apodrasi apo to Londino, ÖcsiKém 2: A londoni küldetés, Superagente Cody Banks 2: Destino Londres, Ο ασύλληπτος Κόντι 2: Απόδραση από το Λονδίνο, Агент Коди Банкс 2: Дестинация Лондон, Агент Коді Бенкс 2: Пункт призначення Лондон, エージェント・コーディ ミッション in London, 小鬼特務2, Агент Коди Бэнкс 2: Пункт назначения – Лондон, Agent Cody Banks 2 - Mission London, Agent Cody Banks 2- Destination London, Agent Cody Banks 2 - Mission: London, Superagente Cody Banks 2 Destino Londres

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 4 September 2023

Quotes

Derek Here's my ride, designed it myself, Gucci interior, plasma flat screen, DVD, surround sound, GPS navigation system, and riding shotgun, my right hand man Kumar.
Kumar What up Mr. Banks, it is a bit young.
Derek And to top it off... whooo, I got the fastest system in all of London
[he begins playing music but Cody shuts it off]
Cody Banks Of course, everytime you turn that on you risk blowing your cover and putting yourself and all your men in danger.
Derek Nany, nany, Nah. You know what your problem is Banks, your too darn old, act like a kid, that's why they recruited you
[he plays the music agian]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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