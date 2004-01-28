Derek Here's my ride, designed it myself, Gucci interior, plasma flat screen, DVD, surround sound, GPS navigation system, and riding shotgun, my right hand man Kumar.

Kumar What up Mr. Banks, it is a bit young.

Derek And to top it off... whooo, I got the fastest system in all of London

[he begins playing music but Cody shuts it off]

Cody Banks Of course, everytime you turn that on you risk blowing your cover and putting yourself and all your men in danger.

Derek Nany, nany, Nah. You know what your problem is Banks, your too darn old, act like a kid, that's why they recruited you