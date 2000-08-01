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Poster of Merci pour le Chocolat
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Merci pour le Chocolat
6.6

Merci pour le Chocolat

, 2000
Merci pour le chocolat
France, Switzerland / Mystery, Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of Merci pour le Chocolat
6.6

Cast

Isabelle Huppert
Isabelle Huppert
Marie-Claire 'Mika' Muller
Jacques Dutronc
André Polonski
Anna Mouglalis
Jeanne Pollet
Rodolphe Pauly
Guillaume Polonski
Brigitte Catillon
Louise Pollet
Michel Robin
Michel Robin
Dufreigne
Mathieu Simonet
Axel
Lydia Andrei
Lisbeth
Véronique Alain
Madame le Maire
Isolde Barth
Pauline
Director Claude Chabrol
Writer Caroline Eliacheff, Claude Chabrol, Charlotte Armstrong
Composer Matthieu Chabrol
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 15 February 2021
World premiere 1 August 2000
Release date
1 November 2000 Belgium
25 October 2000 France
8 June 2001 Greece K
10 November 2000 Italy T
14 December 2010 South Korea 15
18 January 2001 Switzerland 12
1 August 2000 USA
Worldwide Gross $7,972,251
Production MK2 Productions, CAB Productions, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Merci pour le chocolat, Gracias por el chocolate, Nightcap, Süßes Gift, A Teia de Chocolate, Gorzka czekolada, Grazie per la cioccolata, Hvala na čokoladi, Katkeraa kaakaota, Köszi a csokit, Merci gia ti sokolata, Merci για τη σοκολάτα, Mulțumesc pentru ciocolată, Sängfösaren, Shikooy Lyla, Sıcak çikolata, Suklaata, kiitos, Дякую за шоколад, Мерси за шоколада, Спасибо за шоколад, 亡情巧克力, 亡情朱古力, 情毒巧克力, 甘い罠, 초콜렛 고마워

Film rating

6.6
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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