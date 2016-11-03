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Poster of Istochnik
Istochnik - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Istochnik

Istochnik

, 2016
Russia / Romantic, Mystery / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Istochnik
Istochnik - Trailer
Istochnik  Trailer

Cast

Ivan Yankovsky
Ivan Yankovsky
Valentina Koleva
Valentina Koleva
Roza Khayrullina
Roza Khayrullina
Aleksandr Rapoport
Aleksandr Rapoport
Pawel Delag
Pawel Delag
Svetlana Naryshkina
Svetlana Naryshkina
Maksim Zausalin
Maksim Zausalin
Director Nadezhda Vitalskaya
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 3 November 2016
Release date
3 November 2016 Russia 25-й этаж 12+
3 November 2016 Belarus
3 November 2016 Kazakhstan
3 November 2016 Ukraine

Film rating

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Best Russian Films 
Updated 23 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Istochnik - Trailer
Istochnik Trailer
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