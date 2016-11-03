Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Istochnik
Istochnik
, 2016
Russia / Romantic, Mystery / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Istochnik
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Ivan Yankovsky
Valentina Koleva
Roza Khayrullina
Aleksandr Rapoport
Pawel Delag
Svetlana Naryshkina
Maksim Zausalin
Director
Nadezhda Vitalskaya
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
3 November 2016
Release date
3 November 2016
Russia
25-й этаж
12+
3 November 2016
Belarus
3 November 2016
Kazakhstan
3 November 2016
Ukraine
Film rating
0.0
Rate
2
votes
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 23 February 2026
Film Trailers
All trailers
Istochnik
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Istochnik
Uezdnaya drama
Romantic
2014, Belarus
4.0
Zhena Shtirlitsa
Romantic
2012, Russia
7.0
Bud so mnoy
Romantic
2009, Russia
6.0
Kurban-Roman. Istoriya s zhertvoy
Drama, Romantic
2014, Russia
0.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree