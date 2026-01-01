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Poster of Mariken van Nieumeghen
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Mariken van Nieumeghen
7.0

Mariken van Nieumeghen

, 1974
Mariken van Nieumeghen
Netherlands / Drama / 18+
Poster of Mariken van Nieumeghen
7.0

Cast

Eric Bais
Sander Bais
Henk Douze
Kees Bakker
Jacqueline Bayer
Harm Begeman
Director Jos Stelling
Writer Jos Stelling
Composer Ruud Bos
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 6 June 1974
Release date
6 June 1974 Netherlands
11 November 1974 USA
Production Jos Stelling Filmprodukties BV, Parkfilm
Also known as
Mariken van Nieumeghen, Marika degli inferni, Марикен из Неймегена

Film rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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