ProductionBos Bros. Film & TV Productions, Dogpic, Film and Music Entertainment (F&ME)
Also known as
Mein Bruder ist ein Hund, My Brother Is a Dog, Cadê Meu Irmão?, Meu Irmão Virou Um Cachorro, Mijn kleine broer is een hondje, Minu vend on koer, Mon frère est un chien!, O aderfos mou o skylos, Szaid ajándéka, Un fratello a 4 zampe, 弟が犬になっちゃった！, Můj brácha pes
Film rating
4.4
Rate10 votes
5.4IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.