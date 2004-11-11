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Poster of My Brother Is a Dog
4.4
Kinoafisha Films My Brother Is a Dog
4.4

My Brother Is a Dog

, 2004
Mein Bruder ist ein Hund
Germany, Great Britain, Netherlands / Family / 18+
Poster of My Brother Is a Dog
4.4

Cast

Maria Ehrich
Maria Ehrich
Marietta
Irm Hermann
Oma Gerda
Christine Neubauer
Mutter Maria
Martin Lindow
Vater Martin
Peter Schneider
Brigitte Janner
Gary Lewis
Gary Lewis
Antiquitätenhändler
Ellen ten Damme
Ica Müller
Hans-Laurin Beyerling
Tobias
Gustl Vom Hause Holzhauer
Hund Toby
Julia Ferch
Lisa
Kai Ivo Baulitz
Regie-Assistent
Director Peter Timm
Writer Thomas Springer
Composer Paul Arnold, Andrew Barnabas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Great Britain / Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 11 November 2004
Release date
28 April 2005 Russia 0+
11 November 2004 Germany
28 April 2005 Kazakhstan
28 April 2005 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $54,033
Production Bos Bros. Film & TV Productions, Dogpic, Film and Music Entertainment (F&ME)
Also known as
Mein Bruder ist ein Hund, My Brother Is a Dog, Cadê Meu Irmão?, Meu Irmão Virou Um Cachorro, Mijn kleine broer is een hondje, Minu vend on koer, Mon frère est un chien!, O aderfos mou o skylos, Szaid ajándéka, Un fratello a 4 zampe, 弟が犬になっちゃった！, Můj brácha pes

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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