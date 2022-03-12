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6.7
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Master of Light
6.7
Master of Light
, 2022
Master of Light
Netherlands, USA / Documentary, Family / 18+
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6.7
Synopsis
George Anthony Morton, a classical painter who spent ten years in federal prison, travels to his hometown to paint his family members. Going back forces George to face his past in his quest to rewrite the script of his life.
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Cast
George Anthony Morton
Director
Rosa Ruth Boesten
Writer
Ilja Roomans
,
Roger Ross Williams
Composer
Gary Gunn
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Netherlands / USA
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
16 November 2022
World premiere
12 March 2022
Production
Docmakers, One Story Up Productions, Vulcan Productions
Also known as
Master of Light, Mestra da Luz
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Updated 24 January 2023
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