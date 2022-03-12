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Poster of Master of Light
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Master of Light
6.7

Master of Light

, 2022
Master of Light
Netherlands, USA / Documentary, Family / 18+
Poster of Master of Light
6.7

Synopsis

George Anthony Morton, a classical painter who spent ten years in federal prison, travels to his hometown to paint his family members. Going back forces George to face his past in his quest to rewrite the script of his life.

Cast

George Anthony Morton
Director Rosa Ruth Boesten
Writer Ilja Roomans, Roger Ross Williams
Composer Gary Gunn
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands / USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 16 November 2022
World premiere 12 March 2022
Production Docmakers, One Story Up Productions, Vulcan Productions
Also known as
Master of Light, Mestra da Luz

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 24 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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